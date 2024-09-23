Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Reader’s Picture of the Week

September 23rd, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Reader’s Picture of the Week Image

Share this article

Rowan O’Driscoll examining a jellyfish after landing at the beach on the Skeam islands in Roaringwater Bay in this lovely image taken by Vinicius Oliveira from Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended