Reader's Choice Picture of 2023

Our readers have voted this image by Marie Moloney from Lislevane the clear winner in our Picture of the Year competition.

We asked readers to pick their top choice from 12 of our best images submitted for our Reader's Picture slot during 2023.

This image of mother and daughter, Lola and Sassy, soaking up the last of our Indian summer last September in Barryroe captured the hearts of the vast majority of entrants. Marie now receives a €100 voucher and a framed copy of her photo.

A second voucher goes to reader Peggy O'Sullivan from Crostera West in Glengarriff, who was randomly picked from readers who voted for the winning photograph.

Scroll down for the other 11 best pictures submitted by readers in 2023.