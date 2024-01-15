Reader's Choice Picture of 2023

Our readers have voted this image by Marie Moloney from Lislevane the clear winner in our Picture of the Year competition.
We asked readers to pick their top choice from 12 of our best images submitted for our Reader's Picture slot during 2023.
This image of mother and daughter, Lola and Sassy, soaking up the last of our Indian summer last September in Barryroe captured the hearts of the vast majority of entrants. Marie now receives a €100 voucher and a framed copy of her photo.
A second voucher goes to reader Peggy O'Sullivan from Crostera West in Glengarriff, who was randomly picked from readers who voted for the winning photograph.
Scroll down for the other 11 best pictures submitted by readers in 2023.
Etna Butler from Seskin in Bantry took this action shot of jockeys taking part in the Allihies Festival.
Heather Mahmood's shot of a recent sunset over Glandore shows a boat making its way across the harbour.
Patricia Ronan from Rosscarbery took this image of the sunflowers in Ballinascarthy reflected in a glass globe.
Róisín Heffernan’s sunset over a still harbour, as seen through one of the 12 arches in Ballydehob.
Yvonne Galvin captured May Horgan and Cathal Galvin's delight during their first trip on the Cape Clear ferry to see the Fastnet Rock lighthouse.
Caoimhe, Roisin and Saoirse Hourihane from Castlehaven enjoying the view at the top of Loch Ine in a photo taken by Cliodhna Mulcahy from Currabeg, Skibbereen.
Mary Anne McCarthy from Ballineen took this lovely portrait of a rabbit in the dunes in Barleycove.
Anne O’Reilly from Cork snapped her golden doodle Millie in a meadow of glowing buttercups during ‘No Mow May'
Ryan De La Cour from Ballyvolane spotted these two breeding Peregrine Falcons on top of Clonakility Parish Church.
Brandon Meeks took this image, at Turk Head on Roaring Water Bay, of sunset at the Fastent Rock.