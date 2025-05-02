Queen of the May: flower crowns and foraging on Sherkin Island nature retreat

Sherkin Island will host a Queen of the May Textiles and Wellness Retreat at Sherkin North Shore in early May, where on a two-day retreat, those attending will have the change to immerse themselves in nature and creativity.

The two-day retreat will be co-hosted by Bandon designer and teacher Jordyn Lynch alongside sustainable fashion designer, Alice Halliday.

A series of workshops are scheduled, including a ‘Flower Crown Workshop’ with Alice Haliday, a cordial-making and ‘Vision Board Workshop’ with Jordyn Lynch, and a ‘Sewing and Textile Collage Workshop’, also facilitated by Jordyn.

The retreat offers attendees time and space to immerse themselves in nature and creativity on this unspoilt West Cork island in Roaringwater Bay, just a ten-minute ferry ride from Baltimore.

There will also be a wildflower foraging walk, and for swimmers, three of Sherkin Island’s beautiful beaches are just a few minutes’ walk from the venue.

Ms Lynch said the retreat is an ‘opportunity to pause and enjoy a series of inspiring workshops and good company in the magical surroundings of Sherkin Island’s North Shore, where attendees can enjoy a warm welcome and indulge in delicious home-cooked food.

‘Many people have described coming to Sherkin Island as “stepping off the world” for a little while, so we hope that people will join us for what promises to be a nourishing and sustainable experience immersed in nature and creativity; true food for the soul.’

Jordyn is a textile designer, artist and teacher, and well as maintaining her own creative practice, she teaches crochet in Skibbereen.

Alice Halliday is a sustainable fashion designer, couturier and stylist, based in Skibbereen, who specialises in ethereal event wear and Bohemian bridal wear, including delicate headpieces and accessories. Among her offerings, she teaches flower-crown making workshops for group gatherings and special occasions.

Alice said her passion for the environment and her background has fostered in her an inspiration from nature and the surrounding landscape.

‘I am passionate about the environment and grew up in the countryside, so I have always been inspired by nature and the land around me, particularly the wild landscapes of West Cork. During our Queen of the May retreat, attendees will learn how to make their own flower crowns, using a mixture of gathered fresh flowers and grasses and dried flowers, as well as fabric flowers and foliage. All materials will be provided, but guests will have a chance to collect some of their own flowers during a nature foraging walk before the workshop. The floral crowns will be beautiful keepsakes to wear, take home and treasure.’

The two-day workshop, from the 9th to the 11th May, is €480, which includes two nights shared accommodation; it is €10 extra per night for a private room.

Breakfast, dinner and all workshops are included, while Café Bruno will be open on-site for lunch.

There are also self-catering facilities.

For further information please contact Jordyn Lynch on 085 2072955.