PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork March 7th, 2023 1:00 PM By Southern Star Team

Electrical apprentice Caoimhe Ryan from Carrigaline was at the launch of life sciences firm Thermo Fisher Scientific’s 2023 apprenticeship programme. Delivered in partnership with further education and training agency Solas, applications are open until March 24th. (Photo: Darragh Kane)