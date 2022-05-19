Photos of Collins up for auction

A SMALL signed photo of Michael Collins is among a range of items related to the ‘Big Fella’ up for grabs at an online auction in Dublin, writes Pauline Murphy.

Also included is a rare commemorative plate dated after his death in 1922, and a signed restaurant menu from the treaty negotiations in London in 1921.

Lot 317 is a very fine photograph of Collins in his Irish Volunteers uniform from 1916. It is signed and dated by him in 1922. The framed photo was gifted to the Lyons sisters Alice and Ellie who were his trusted secretaries throughout the War of Independence and the Treaty negotiations. The framed photo is guiding between €3,000-€5,000.

Lot 318 is a scarce piece known as the Collins ‘mugshot’ photo (pictured). The small passport size photo which is signed on the back by Collins himself was cut from a group photo of Dáil Eireann in 1919 and used by the British authorities in their hunt for the elusive West Cork man. It has an estimate price of €3,000.

Whytes Auction Room in Dublin will host ‘The Eclectic Collector’ sale on May 21st.