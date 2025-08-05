Out and About in West Cork

James Swanton from Bantry with his 1972 New Holland 1545 combine harvester at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association's day last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Carbery Group Milk Quality Farm Walk 2025. Ballinadee, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Jul, 2025. Members of the board of Carbery Group met the Minister of Agriculture, Martin Heydon and the Minister for Biodiversity, Christopher O'Sullivan at a farm walk on the farm of Glenn Forde and family, Ballinadee on Friday last. The farming derogation was the main topic of discussion, with local farmers addressing their concerns to the ministers. At the event were Colm, William and Shane O'Neill from Ballinadee. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Bandon's Karen Essex and her daughter Fiadh at the Courtmacsherry Regatta Day.
Adam and Jimmy O'Driscoll (Crohane, Ballinascarthy) at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at The Pike, Clonakilty. Proceeds from the event will go to Down Syndrome Cork Field Of Dreams, Marymount Hospice and Bandon AFC & GAA All-Stars.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Laura, Saoírse and Eabha Ward collecting funds for Gabriel Rangers LGFA in Schull.
Ballydehob natives Oscar and Michael O'Sullivan, at home from Adelaide, Australia, for the Mizen Vintage Club run in July. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kate Crowley from Clonakilty enjoying the 67th Barryroe Agricultural Show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Club sponsor Michael Ryan of Lubricants & Co Ltd presented a new set of jerseys to the Ballinascarthy team. Included are club members Cían Ryan, Connail Cullinane, Fionn Deasy, Ciarán Nyhan and kitman Jack Keane.
Cousins Ciara, Ultan and Aisling Murphy enjoying their Debs in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Beara Film Festival presented a cheque for €1,160.55 to Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners which was raised from donations on the door at this year's festival. Along with Caitriona Twomey and Ger O'Leary are the winners of Beara Film Festival, Conor Slattery (director/producer), Ger O'Leary(director, Beara Film Festival), Aoife Cremin (actor), Caitriona Twomey (Cork Penny Dinners) and directors Fionn O'Mahoney, Steven Brockhuizen and Brian Benjamin Dwyer.
Eileen O’Shea speaking at the launch of Bantry Historical and Archaeological Society's fifth Journal.
Letty Baker and Mary Hannifin at the MacGill Summer School in the Glenties in County Donegal.
Gemma Dale and her horse Jack Jack enjoyed participating at the Dunmanway Agricultural Show.
Castletownbere resident Lynda Vicars in conversation with Dorothy Brophy at the launch of Lynda’s latest book, Magnus Morgan and Myra, at Polly’s Bookshop, Castletownbere.
Jack, John and Cathal Tobin (The Pike) with their 1975 Ford 7000 which has been drawing silage for the family for 50 years. It was drawing silage again at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association’s vintage harvest day at The Pike, Clonakilty. Proceeds from the event will go to Down Syndrome Cork, Field Of Dreams, Marymount Hospice and Bandon AFC and GAA All-Stars. (Photo: David Patterson)
Adrian Collins (Ballineen) and Eabha Kehilly (Dunmanway) were drawing silage with a Massey Ferguson 3120 at the West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association’s vintage harvest day at The Pike, Clonakilty. Proceeds from the event will go to Down Syndrome Cork, Field Of Dreams, Marymount Hospice, Bandon AFC and GAA All-Stars. (Photo: David Patterson)
Julie Quinn and Lissie Harte, both from Rosscarbery, enjoying the annual garden fete that took place recently at the Deanery at St Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Simon Jennings (Enniskeane) heading to the pit with a Ford tractor and trailer at the vintage harvest day in The Pike which was hosted by the West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association. (Photo: David Patterson)
Amelia Davies (Bantry), Niamh O'Carroll (Schull), Richard Nicholl (Schull) and Dermot Ward (Schull) all preparing to take part in the run which was recently held in Ballydehob by the Mizen Vintage Club. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
James and Dylan Egan (Clonakilty) enjoying a day out at the West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association’s annual vintage harvest day which was held last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Emer O'Regan and her mum Siobhán from Barryroe out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Paul and Ruth Daly with their dog Finn out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals David and Kate Henry in Spiller's Lane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At Farlistown, Ballinhassig, on Saturday last, where a significant fly tipping incident took place. The material is believed to be from the valeting industry.
Aishling Minihane, PRO of The Ballinspittle Tidy Towns Group accepting the Award from The Chairman of the Bandon and Kinsale Municipal Council Marie O’ Sullivan and Mary Mc Carthy Ballinspittle Tidy Towns Committee on the right.
The Dunmanway 10K committee who raised €10,000 at the recent 10k run. Funds will be divided between local clubs and beneficiaries. From left: Marcus Fairbrother, Tony White, Tim Buckley, Brenda Collins, Andrew Mehan, Vicki Mulholland, Donnacha Deasy, Martina Collins, Darren Kelly and Noel Murray.
Muiris Buttimer, Shauna Hurley, Daniel Noonan and Alice O’Donovan attending the MICC Debs.
Jack McCarthy (Doheny’s), Tadhg Sheehan (referee) and Cian O’Mahony (Bandon) ahead of the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior B football championship last Sunday evening in Rossmore.
'Wedding Bales' for Kevin Coughlan (Bantry) and Edel Daly (Kilcrohane) who returned from Australia for their wedding day on July 25th. Warm congratulations were sent to the happy couple from all their family and friends in Scart: ‘Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and takeaways!'
Michael O'Connell (Berrings) and Aine Falvey both took part in the recent Courtmacsherry 10km Road Race. Michael recorded a time of 42m. 40s and Aine clocked a time of 54m. 59s. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eoin McCarthy (Kilbrittain) and Sean Fitzgerald (Lislevane) enjoying the vintage harvest day in Clonakilty last Sunday which was hosted by the West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Bunratty’s U12 players Eoin Hurley, Eddie Bennett, Conor Keohane and Rory O’Driscoll attended the Skibbereen regional development U12 squad sessions. The boys enjoyed the opportunity to improve their talents.
Jerry O'Mahony (Bantry), Gerard O'Callaghan (Beal ná Blath) and Denis O'Donovan (Dunmanway) talking all things tractors before the tractor run held in Ballydehob recently by the Mizen Vintage Club. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
ABP Food Group employees from across Ireland, and one team that travelled from Poland, took part in the third annual Fittest Factory event at the Sports Ground of the University Limerick. Back: Jamilson Campos, Apolinario Adelaide Pereira, Paulino Pereira, Denilson Da Silva Cipriano and Dyego Aquino Bueno (ABP Bandon). Front: Francelina Marques Cabral, Jeronimo De Almeida, Agostinho Mendonca, Anacleto Soares and Dion Dunne (ABP Bandon). (Photo: Patrick Bolger)
Some members of the German golfing party enjoyed a post-round drink after a challenging round on the course at Castlebernard. Three flags were flown on the day, the Tricolour, the European flag and the German national flag.
Ploughmen JJ Delaney (Macroom) and World Ploughing Champion Jer Coakley with daughter Maggie at the West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association’s vintage harvest day at The Pike, Clonakilty. Proceeds from the event will go to Down Syndrome Cork, Field Of Dreams, Marymount Hospice, Bandon AFC and GAA All-Stars. (Photo: David Patterson)
At the opening ceremony for the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival were (front): Fr Fergus Ryan, Cllr Ann Bambury, Christopher O'Sullivan TD, Brian O'Dwyer (RNLI), Dara Gannon (RNLI) and Mike Hanly (chairperson, Courtmacsherry Development Association). Standing: Rev Kingsley Sutton, Cllr John Collins, Vincent O'Donovan (Courtmacsherry Development Association), Senator Noel O'Donovan, Anat O'Donovan (festival director) and Cllr John Michael Foley. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Making a splash as the crabs return to the sea at the end of children's crab fishing competition during the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ross and Niall O'Hanlon cycling over Church Bridge and entering Timoleague last Friday where they completed their memorial cycle.
On a visit to Timoleague, Minister Hayden visited the testing station of the Timoleague catchment area. Back: John O’Brien (chairman, Barryroe Co-op), Sean Deasy (vice-chairman, Co-op), Minister Martin Hayden, Peadar Murphy (CEO, Barryroe Co-op) and Senator Noel O’Donovan. Front: Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan, Oisín Coakley (Teagasc), Cllr John Michael Foley and Eddie Burgess (Teagasc). (Photo: Gearóid Holland)
Timoleague children Ciarán and Daithí Sheehan with Caoimhe O'Donovan enjoying the teddy bears picnic at the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the launch of this year’s Kinsale Regatta were the organising committee of Teddy McNamara (president), Noel Lucey, Frank O’Brien (chairman), Nollaig O’Connell, Micheál Murphy, Therese O’Brien and Tricia McLernon. (Photo: John Allen)
The Europa on its visit to Bantry last Saturday. Photo courtesy of Eileen O’Shea, Bantry Development & Tourism Association.
Baltimore Sailing Club commodore Peter O'Flynn with Iseult O'Leary (RNLI fundraising committee), Morgan O'Driscoll (auctioneer) and Aine O'Driscoll (RNLI fundraising committee) ahead of the annual RNLI fundraising auction and cocktail party which will take place on Friday August 8th at Baltimore Sailing Club.
Members of Baltimore Tidy Towns, Valerie Brown, Miriam Nolan, Jonnie Goyer, Judy Naylor, Gwyn Owen and Maureen O'Hanlon, with their new storm-proof noticeboard. Photo courtesy of Jürgen Koch.
Trina Murray (president, LGFA) presenting Kate Carey with Player of the Match award after Kate and the minors were crowned All-Ireland A minor champions following their win over Dublin last Saturday in the final. Lord mayor of Cork Cllr Fergal Dennehy was also present.
Christine Thery and Gabby Williams (Heir Island), Peter Martin, Grace O'Malley, Jack Coffey and Anne Daly (Castlehaven) at the Cnoc Buí Arts Community Centre’s fundraising summer party in Union Hall last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Artist Donagh Carey with Bernadette Burns, former lecturer in fine art at Dublin Institute of Technology and one of the instigators of BA visual arts on Sherkin Island at the opening of the special exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of TU Dublin's BA visual art degree on Sherkin at No 66 Bridge Street in Skibbereen last Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Aéla French, Odhran French, Aaron Jennings, Victoria Jennings and Harry O'Sullivan getting ready for Leap in Bloom, the August bank holiday weekend sunflower fest. A field of sunflowers has been grown to sell in aid of Cancer Connect and for an Astroturf pitch for the village. There will be tea, coffee and live music in the field. There will also be a station in the church yard selling sunflowers. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Anne Twomey was the winner of the O’Donovan Rossa bingo jackpot of €1,600 last Friday night. At the presentation were Mary Fitzgerald, Matthew Salter, Anne Twomey (winner), Tim Joe Whooley, Pat Fitzgerald and Charlie Keohane.
Éidin Griffin and Katy Mullins as the academic and the pirate in Captain Wagtail, who performed at the Fit-Up theatre festival tent in Ballydehob during the week. The festival continues until August 3rd. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)