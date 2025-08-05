A man on a mission and a legacy to be proud of…

Larry Poland’s love of science and engineering, and his pivotal role with former Cork Regional Technical College, means his legacy is cemented with the establishment of a scholarship in his name, writes Kieran O’Mahony

BANDON native Larry Poland is quite modest about his achievements in the world of electronic engineering and more so about his pivotal role in enticing a relatively unknown electronics company to set up a facility in Ovens in the early 1970s.

That company, Dell Technologies (formerly EMC), now employs thousands of people at its base and put the wider Cork region on the map for producing quality graduate engineers.

On top of that Larry (90) pioneered the development of electronic and computer engineering in Ireland and introduced the first computer engineering programme in the country over 50 years ago. He is an Emeritus fellow and former head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at CIT.

It was his interest in science that saw Larry move secondary schools in 1947 from Hamilton High School in his native Bandon to commute daily on the bus to Cork city Presentation Brothers College in the Mardyke, where his interest in science was further piqued.

‘Science was my real interest and I had no choice but to transfer to Presentation Brothers College because my school didn’t provide those subjects,’ he explained. ‘I had never done full science before like physics and chemistry and really enjoyed it.

‘I was a good student and completed the Leaving Cert. I always remember our physics teacher asking us what we wanted to do after the Leaving and when I said engineering, he said I wouldn’t even see the inside of the gates of UCC!’

Larry certainly proved him wrong, securing a place in engineering in UCC, graduating in 1961, despite suffering TB in the initial years of his course when he was forced to spend a year at home. But that wasn’t going to deter his mission to complete his engineering degree.

Following his graduation Larry got a job as teacher in charge in the electrical engineering department in the Crawford Municipal Technical Institute, which was later incorporated into Cork RTC, which later became CIT and now Munster Technological University.

‘I was appointed to teach radio communication to students at the time and I helped establish the Cork Television Dealers Association at the time too as televisions was in its infancy and we were giving courses on how to fix televisions,’ said Larry.

Following the amalgamation of the college into Cork RTC, Larry became head of electronic and electrical engineering at the new campus in Bishopstown.

‘I have the distinction of introducing the first computer engineering course in 1969 and took on a teacher, Louise O’Halloran who taught the course and led it,’ recalled Larry. ‘We had to submit the course to the (NCEA) National Council for Education Awards who refused to sanction the course as they said it was too specialised. I recall we spent two days arguing our case before they relented.’

A man with a vision into the future of engineering, Larry’s knowledge and expertise led to international companies seeking his advice. One such company was EMC in 1972.

‘I remember meeting Dick Egan from EMC along with IDA officials at the college one day. I told them what we did in the college in relation to the courses. They were very impressed apparently and it’s worth noting they were a small company at the time.

‘I said ‘tell me what you need and in a year I’ll have a course for you’. They could have gone somewhere else but thankfully they didn’t. Apparently in the car afterwards they said: ‘It’s Cork isn’t it?’

Larry was also instrumental in uniting academia and industry and, together with Denis McCarthy, he set up the CEIA (Cork Electronics Industry Association) in 1974, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

‘It was probably the beginning of the industry and education co-operation in Ireland because universities at the time wouldn’t have time for industry,’ he said.

His former student, US-based Robert Short, who credited Larry with making a pivotal contribution to his education, has been instrumental in setting up the Larry Poland Electronic Engineering Scholarship at MTU.

He has previously stated that Larry’s contribution to the tech industry in Ireland cannot be overstated and said he is an inspiration to all those he has taught down through the years.

‘I thought it was an honour to be recognised in such a way,’ admitted Larry. ‘Rob hadn’t told me and it came as a huge surprise to me and my four children and grandchildren; and my late wife Maeve would have been proud too.’

This scholarship, which is funded through the Irish American Partnerships Scholars Programme by Rob, will support students enrolled on the four-year BEng (Hons) in Electronic Engineering programme in MTU. The award will provide a scholarship of €2,500 per student for four students totalling to €10,000 per annum.

The Larry Poland Electronic Engineering Scholarship will be funded for a five-year period and will be open for applications from all students enrolled on MTU’s BEng In Electronic Engineering during the academic year 2025/2026.