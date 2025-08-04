Artist Martin McCormack spotted capturing an idyllic little corner of West Cork in his beautiful oil on canvas. The photograph was taken by Maeve Hourihan, Foherlagh, Skibbereen as she drove past Whitehall in Lisheen.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.