Out and About in West Cork

Tomás Markey at St Brogan's College with social and behavioral science group runners up Ella O'Driscoll, Caoimhe Ryan and Tadgh Og O'Donovan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Cáit Houlihan, Clonakilty, Fineen Cashman, Courtmacsherry and Karen Mould, Skibbereen at the event in Butlerstown Hall marking the centenary of the sinking of the Cardiff Hall off the Seven Heads on January 13th 1925. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Carrigaline IFA secretary Suzanne McCarthy Forbes with her husband Lloyd Forbes at the Carrigaline IFA 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance at the Carrigaline Court Hotel,. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Claire Cooney and Fiona Dunican, Belgooly, at the Carrigaline IFA 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Andy Collins from Drinagh as the West Cork Chevals held its Drinagh cheval . (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Laura and Madeleine Scully from Leap with their pony 'Stella' as the West Cork Chevals held its Drinagh cheval . (Photo: Andy Gibson)
West Cork Chevals held its Drinagh cheval today, in aid of Maulatrahane National School, Leap. The cheval wound its way round country lanes for a total of 13kms. At the cheval were Sophie O'DOnovan and Marie Limerick, both from Leap. Picture: Andy Gibson
Kilbrittain's Colleen Douglas, a member of the Courtmacsherry RNLI Fundraising Team pictured at the event marking the centenary of the sinking of the Cardiff Hall off the Seven Heads on January 13th 1925. The event took place in Butlerstown Hall. Having left South America some three weeks earlier and bound for Cork harbour, the maize carrying ship of 3,944 tonnes floundered during a ferocious storm before smashing into the Shoonta Rock outside Travara Cove with the loss of the entire crew of twenty-eight people. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Enjoying their coffee at Ballinascarthy's newest business venture, BalBrú, are (from left): Michelle Murphy, Tadhg O'Flynn, Therese O'Flynn, Grace Hanrahan, Freya Hanrahan, Louise O'Callaghan, Aideen Murphy, Ayla Bishop and Neasa Kiernan with Millie Condon and Kate O'Donovan busy at the hatch.
Eve (left) and her mum Jean Lucey from Kinsale on a trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A fantastic group of swimmers turned out to support the St Barrahane’s Church of Ireland restoration fund with the annual New Year's Day swim in Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Grace Hickey and Caoimhe O'Donovan from Skibbereen Community School at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in Dublin.
Conor, Ciara, Chloe, Darragh, Emma, Ina, Ella Mae, Emma, Ciara, Emma, Ella, who all took part in Aughadown Community Council’s Turkey Trot 5k fun run and walk at the community grounds at Church Cross on St Stephen's Day. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
West Cork Chevals held its Drinagh cheval last Sunday in aid of Maulatrahane National School, Leap. The cheval wound its way round country lanes for a total of 13km. Enjoying the event were Faidh, Reena, Susan and Ellen O'Donovan, all from Leap. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Evan Murray and Mark Buckley took part in the Dunmanway Christmas swim at Inchydoney Beach in aid of Dunmanway Day Unit at CUH.
The Dunmanway Christmas Day swim group gathered at Inchydoney Beach for the 25th annual swim in aid of Dunmanway Day Unit at CUH.
For the 2025 festival, co-founder Sinéad, cellist in the renowned Marmen Quartet, will perform with members of the Marmen Quartet, Johannes Marmén (violin), Laia Valentin Braun (violin) and Bryony Gibson-Cornish (viola). (Photo: Julie Daunt)
Aisling and Realtín Deveraux from Bandon ready to leave the Bandon Co-op yard at the start of the Carbery family fun ride. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
A team made up of four Newcestown players and two Innishannon players won the Innishvilla Soccer Club’s Christmas blitz and donated the winnings of €500 to the Newcestown Playground Fund. Back (from left): Harry Good Stephenson, Brian O'Donovan and Ross O'Donovan. Front (from left): Tom Moynihan, Joshua O'Donovan and Conor O'Donovan.
The Wren musicians, disguised in their straw hats and rags, played music as they walked the streets between visiting each of the bars in Ballydehob on St Stephen’s Day. (Photo: Celia Bartlett)
Peter and Catherine Sheehan, Martin Mendiburu and Tadgh, Sarah and Danny McSweeney enjoying the Christmas Day Swim in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Teresa Murphy collecting for charity at the Schull Christmas Day swim which was held in aid of the Cope Foundation. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
At the anchor of the SS Cardiff Hall in Butlerstown, prior to the commemoration event in Butlerstown Hall on Sunday last were (from left): Liam Murphy, Ronan Barry, Vincent O'Donovan, Ken Cashman, Michael O'Brien and Brian O'Dwyer. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaking to Valley Rovers members.
Darrara Community Council committee members and guests elected at the recent agm are (back, from left): Pat O'Grady, Betty Woulfe, Kevin Hodnett, Mary Wycherley, Gareth Dean, Mary Harrington, Donal Lyons and Aisling Riordan. Front (from left): Mary Anglin, Fr Tom Hayes (Clonakilty parish), Paul McManus, Angela Linehan, Pius Lyons, Noreen Harrington and Denis Kelly (Muintir na Tíre).
At the SS Cardiff Hall commemoration event in Butlerstown Hall last Sunday were (from left): Noelle Harrington (Timoleague), John T Motherway (Aghada and a native of Barryroe) with his sister Liz Harrington (Butlerstown). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Esme Walsh (left) and Alexis McKee with their dog Pumpkin out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
William O'Sullivan, Dan Crowley, Noel O'Sullivan, Stephen O'Sullivan and Michael Joe O'Sullivan at the recent presentation of prizes from the John Con O'Sullivan memorial darts tournament.
Adrian Gore (Glandore) with his sister Lisa Desmond (Ballinacarriga) at his recent passing-out ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore.
Lee Kelly, Fintan Fenner and Daniel Hanley got second place in the Castletownbere GAA Poc Fada which was held in December. From left: Jimmy Murphy (club chairman), Lee Kelly, Fintan Fenner, Amanda Cronin (club secretary) and Daniel Hanley. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Tánaiste Micheál Martin with Andrew McCarthy, Éanna Déiseach and Flor McCarthy from Clonakilty Community College with their project Imscrúdú ar na Buntáistí a Bhaineann le Tumadh Uisce Fuair at the 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS Dublin. (Photo: Damien Eagers)
Shourya Malik and Cathal Whelton from Clonakilty Community College Cork with their project ‘Development and Investigation of an Eco Friendly Mycelium-Based Air Filter' at the BT Young Scientist &Technology Exhibition at the RDS Dublin. (Photo: Fennell Photography)
Therese Gunning, legal director at BT Ireland presenting the third place Senior Group Biological and Ecological Sciences Category Award to Adam Baker, Rory McCarthy and Vincent Daly from Mount Saint Michael for the project 'Fingerprinting Water and determining its age to help improve the quality of our rivers'. (Photo: Fennell Photography)
Pat Sweetnam, John O’Brien, John Nyhan and Teddy Nyhan enjoying time together at the reunion of the Courcey Rovers 1974 Carbery junior A hurling champions night which was held recently at the Speckled Door.
Evan Dineen paired up with Andy Robertson and his brother Ryan escorted Dutch international Cody Gakpo onto the pitch at the recent Liverpool Football club versus Man United clash at Anfield.
Tomás Markey at St Brogan’s College after returning from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition with Helen Cadogan (principal) and Michael Connern (science teacher). (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Lucy O’Connor (Kealkil) and Lucy O’Connell (Kilnamartra) enjoying time together at the Carbery family fun ride in Bandon. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)