Escort’s touching tribute

A WEST CORK accountant selected as a Rose of Tralee Escort said he is taking part in memory of his cousin and ‘best friend’ who died of cancer, writes Sylvia Pownall.

Evan O’Donnell (26) missed out on the role in 2024, after his cousin Bríd urged him to apply, but he decided to try again this year when she was diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, Bríd passed away in May, just two days after Evan learned he had been successful – but he was able to convey the good news to her before she died.

The Carrigaline man told The Southern Star: ‘Bríd gave me the confidence that I would be a great Escort. I was called forward for interview and thrilled on May 5th to receive the news that I had been accepted.

‘Bríd was the very first person I shared this news with. Unfortunately Bríd never got to see my text, but my sister was able to tell her and Bríd let out a smile when she heard the news. Sadly on May 7th, Bríd passed away. May 7th being the Feast Day of Saint Rose, I knew Bríd had secured the gig for me. Amidst the sadness of losing such a beautiful soul, Bríd gave me a glimmer of happiness and handed me an exciting journey.’

Evan is one of four West Cork Rose Escorts this year – the others are James Buckley (25), Bantry, James Kelleher (21), Crosshaven, and Sam Donworth (25), Carrigaline.

Evan said: ‘I suppose I’m doing the Rose of Tralee for myself and in Bríd’s memory. Please God she is guiding us from above.’