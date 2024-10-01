Out and About in West Cork

Enjoying Culture Night in Bandon at the footbridge were artist Dinny Wheeler with Culture Night co-ordinator Marguerite McQuaid and musician Áine Duffy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Young Frankie Keane with his nana Mairead Keane enjoying the wonderful music from St. Fachtna's Silver Band when they played in for Skibbereen's Culture Night in Field's on Main Street. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Dancer Isabel Hayes performing with Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Eireann for a large crowd outside the Heritage Centre on Culture Night. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sonnyt Ryan, aged two from Lisavaird, trying a David Brown 996 tractor at Rathbarry & District Vintage Club run today, in memory of club member Anthony Doolan. Over 150 tractors took part as well as many vintage cars and trucks. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Charlie Patterson from Ballinacarriga, Dunmanway and Killian Kingston from Milleennagun, Dunmanway harvesting oats at Kilvinane wind farm west of Ballineen for Ballygurteen threshing and tractor run which takes place later in the year. (Photo: David Patterson)
Enjoying the music session provided by Skibbereen Comhaltas at the Heritage Centre were, Sheila, Dan Joe, and Lilian O'Sullivan, Skibbereen and Caheragh and Martina McCarthy, Castlehaven. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Bea and Lucas O'Mahony and Fiadh Limrick having a brilliant time with Suzanne O'Connor from Cré Pottery Studio at Cathal O'Donovan's Skibbereen Bookshop on Culture Night. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the Bandon Concert Band perforamnce was SD Cllr Ann Bambury with Eric, Hillary, and Pamella Hickey. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Enjoing the Bandon Concert Band night were Alexis Bannermac, Connor McCann, Ailbhe Guedan,Amber Kaier and Martha Nyne. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Aidan Holland from Clonakilty is donating this lovely teddy to the Caheragh Threshing for one of their raffle prizes for Breakthrough Cancer Research.
At the Garrettstown/Old Head Pitch and Putt Club’s prizegiving ceremony were (front, from left): Margaret O’Brien, Ann Bowen (presenter of the Paddy Bowen Cup) and Noreen Quinn. Back (from left): Andrew Crowley, Pat Coholan, Mick Henchin (winner), Liam Quinn and Pat Nyhan.
The Tadhg MacCarthaigh U10 girls who won the Eilish Collins memorial cup final in Castlehaven last Sunday are (from left): Hannah Reen, Isobel Cronin, Aine Lynch, Katie Needham, Moire Barry, Aoife Barrett, Aifric Herlihy, Eve Murray, Kaitlyn Collins, Anna Kingston, Ciara Harrington, Vivienne McCarthy, Cadhla O’Regan, Olivia Gajowniczek, Gabriella Dilbaite, Katie O’Sullivan and Siun McCarthy.
Ballinhassig AFC’s coaching co-ordinator Dáire Coughlan, who is currently in Italy with the Cork City FC amputee team.
Senator Tim Lombard attended the NYCI pre-budget showcase in Dublin earlier this week where he met with local champions Mair Kelly from Goleen and Alannah Wrynn from Dunmanway. Youth work is critical to supporting young people across Ireland, providing both universal services for all and targeted support for those who need it most and Mair and Alannah did an excellent job in advocating for support and investment in youth work. From left: Alannah Wrynn, Senator Tim Lombard and Mair Kelly. (Photo: Mark Stedman)
Róisín O’Brien (left) from Clonakilty and Ruya Jackson from Drimoleague enjoying some time together on Rossa Street in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the recent sunshine in Kennedy Gardens, Clonakilty were (from left): Lauren Crowley (Clogagh), Aoife White (Clonakilty) and Bronagh Deasy (Clonakilty). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Lola (left) and Ruby Coughlan from Dripsey enjoying a few few days in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fifth class pupils from St Joseph's Girls’ National School, Clonakilty took part in some busking during last weekend’s Clonakilty Guitar Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Shauna O’Neill, one of the four O’Neill siblings in Rath National School, who participated in an island project with other West Cork islands, writing and drawing illustrations about her own townland on Sherkin Island. The O’Neill family recently attended the book launch on Bere Island, where they met with other island children and visited the school on Bere Island.
Sisters Emily and Sarah Buttimer from Clonakilty attending the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club’s tractor, car and truck run which was held in memory of club member Anthony Doolan. Over 150 tractors singed on for the run, as well as many vintage cars and trucks. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jerry and Claire Larkin, with Michael Long, attending the concert by the Bandon Concert Band on Culture Night. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The Newcestown U14 football them on their visit to Kilcummin GAA in Kerry last Saturday for an end of year game.
Vincent Woods (Ballinacarriga) and Shane Jennings (Enniskeane) enjoying their day at the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club’s tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run which was followed by a classic silage baling and threshing working day at O’Donovan’s Bar, Fishers Cross. The proceeds of the day were in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research and Cope Foundation. The run this year was held in memory of former club member, Anthony Doolan. (Photo: David Patterson)
Thirteen-year-old Lori Lewis from the Galley Flash Rowing Club, with his two All-Ireland rowing gold medals, meeting his hero Paul O’Donovan at the Celtic Ross Sports Star awards night.
Sheila, a native of Ballinascarthy, and Paul Wilkinson on the happy occasion of Sheila's 100th birthday.
Schull Community College sailors (from left) Daniel Copithorne and Killian Power, came second in Irish Sailing’s junior championship cup which was held at the Fastnet Marine Outdoor Education Centre last weekend.
The West Cork Jesters helped the Gortalassa Old School House (Gosh) raise funds to repair their roof by hosting a coffee morning and bake sale in Durrus at the Jesters’ clubhouse. A cheque of €500 was subsequently presented to Gosh. From left: Paul Colgan, Chris Walsh, Finola Murphy, Carol Baker, Marion O’Brien, Kriss Mitchel, Gillian Kingston and Christine Colgan.
Some of the swimmers who took part in the recent open sea swim in Ahakista were (from left) Kate Arundel, Betsey Cutler, Antje Gesche, Cathy Bingha and John Cutler, who is looking forward to celebrating his 90th birthday in the next few weeks.
Jennifer Shore and her daughter Ella Shore Luftos (8) from Ballydehob enjoying colouring her book at the park on a visit to Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
The Barryroe junior A camogie team that participated in the recent Cork county championship. Back (from left): Sinead Walsh, Geraldine Collins, Nicole Sweetnam, Breda Collins, Elaine Ryan, Emer Collins, Hannah Whelton, Caoimhe Ní Buachalla, Katie McCarthy, Ali McCarthy, Clodagh Moloney, Kate Whelton and Sarah Harte. Front (from left): Sarah Harrington, Maria O’Donovan, Eimear Whelton, Lucy Kirby, Jill McCarthy, Ellen O’Riordan, Meabh O’Sullivan, Meabhdh Sexton, Róisín Ní Buachalla and Róisín McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Scoil Fhiachna pupils enjoyed a visit from the West Cork Rapid Response jeep last Thursday when they got to explore the jeep and hear all about the work that West Cork Rapid Response does in West Cork.
Junior infant Adam Harrington from Dromclough National School warming up for the sack race at the annual sports day at St Colum’s GAA pitch.
Kealan Cussen (2) from Rosscarbery checking out a vintage tractor at the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club’s tractor, car and truck run which was held in memory of club member Anthony Doolan. Over 150 tractors signed on for the run, as well as many vintage cars and trucks. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Derry O’Driscoll from Skibbereen with his grandson Ben Twohig (left) and John Bohane (right) visiting the Fine Gael stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois last week.
Noreen Hickey, together with her husband Eugene, was responsible for many successful business ventures over the years in Bantry, Clonakilty and Sneem.
Jean McNamara-Kingston from Dunmanway (right), along with Godfrey Coppinger (left), launched their art exhibitions in Listowel recently as part of the 6th Listowel International Storytelling Festival. (Photo: Noel Sweeney)