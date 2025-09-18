Martina Courtney marks 30 rewarding years and 50 pints of blood donated to help save lives

A woman from Skibbereen has received a prominent award for consistently giving blood over many years.

Martina Courtney (49) became a blood donor aged 19 when at college and recently reached a milestone of 50 donations.

She was among 200 long-term blood and platelet donors from Munster who were recognised for their support at an awards ceremony at Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork.

Martina, who works at Alternative Heating & Cooling, said: ‘The awards night was lovely, they had a young man from Kerry who had a moving speech about how his life was saved by blood donations after a bad car accident.’

She added: ‘I try to donate two to three times a year and would encourage anyone to give it a go, it doesn’t take long. You find out what your blood type is after the first donation.

‘Giving blood is very rewarding, you will find out which hospital your blood goes to with each donation. It’s a good feeling to know that you’re helping people across the country.’

The award was presented by Irish Blood Transfusion Service chairperson Deirdre Anne Barr alongside Cllr Margaret McDonnell, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork. Guest speaker Sean O’Leary, from Kerry, shared his personal, moving account. Sean received eight units of blood after a road accident that left him with severe injuries.

An ITBS spokesperson said the ceremony celebrated not just the number of donations but the extraordinary generosity and selflessness of people who donate blood and platelets.

Julianne Kelly, ITBS donor services manager, said: ‘Without regular donors, we simply could not provide hospitals across the country with the blood that patients so urgently need. Your generosity and selflessness have helped thousands throughout Ireland, and together, you have saved countless lives.’

Skibbereen has a weekly appointment-based blood donation clinic at the West Cork Hotel and the IBTS also regularly holds mobile clinics in Bantry, Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Bandon.

For details visit www.giveblood.ie