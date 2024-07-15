Out and About in West Cork

Carbery Macra Members at the Highland Hoolie Music Festival at the Royal Highland Show: Back Row: Peter Buttimer, Fiona O'Leary, Rachael Bateman, John O'Driscoll, Kate O'Donovan, Paschal Coughlan, Front Row L-R Kate Dullea, Megan Ryan, Sinead Connolly, Adrian Buckley and Grace Dineen.
Butter making during the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty with (left to right): Ann Hayes, Ann Hourihane, Liz O’Sullivan, Brigid McCarthy and Fachtna O’Callaghan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Isabell Ichu and her boyfriend Excel Agnnu enjoying the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Alan Barry, Half Way, manoeuvers his traction engine, “The Owenabue Rambler,” on to Pearse Street during the Clonakilty Old Time Fair. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Local children Sam Óg and Ciara Kingston at the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
All dressed up for the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty were locals (left to right): Eileen Blackwell, Cait O’Sullivan and Eva Blackwell. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Katie Staff ord (2) from Rosscarbery with Okie the Irish Wolfhound at the Dunmanway Show. (Photo: David Creedon)
Tess Cahalane with her grandson Ross Salter, Castlehaven. (Photo: David Creedon)
Caitlin Lordan from Drimoleague with Caitlín Creed from Inchigeelagh. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Susan Hurley, Schull, artist Dianne Curtin, and Rita O’Donoghue, Bantry at the opening of Dianne’s exhibition based on global gender-based violence (GBV), in Myross Church, Union Hall. It runs until the end of August. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
: At the launch of the Roberts Cove Vintage Festival were Gertie O’Leary Collins, secretary; Diarmuid Reid, chairperson; Jim Griffi n: vice-chairperson; Dan Good, vintage tractor driver; Bernard O’Keeff e, vintage car driver; Bridget Twomey, assistant secretay; Paudie Hayes, treasurer and Sean Coleman, safety offi cer. Th e festival takes place on August 4th. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Anne Fitzsimons, (wife of Garry) and Deirdre Fitzsimons, (wife of Shane) at the unveiling of a stone to mark the offi cial opening of Fitzsimons Park at Kinsale Community School. (Photo: John Allen)
Finbarr Corcoran from Dunmanway, just before he recenlty retired from Cork County Council, after 30 years of very dedicated service to the community.
Bandon ladies Elizabeth Clarke and Susan Beamish of the Irish Mini Owners Club in Timoleague en route to the Clonakilty Old Time Fair. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Margot Rafferty (4) from Dunmanway feeding Honey the Alpaca at Seaside Alpacas in Union Hall.
Allanah Prendergast, Rosscarbery with Buddy; Maryrose Shanahan, Leap and Béibhinn Prendergast, Rosscarbery at Drip Coffee Rosscarbery’s one year celebration. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Clonakilty Access Group chairperson Mary O’ Driscoll and vice-chair/secretary Evie Nevin, (both seated) and other AG members held a meeting with recently-elected County Councillors Isobelle Towse and Daniel Sexton, (standing), to discuss a number of issues (some long-standing) to make Clonakilty town more accessible for people with disabilities. (Photo: Clon Access Group PRO).
SPRAYING IT FOR FLOWERS: Denis Whooley watering the flowers at An Súgán, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying some food at the Friday market in Kennedy Gardens were (left to right): Eimear Hennessy, Darragh Hennessy, Mia Brooks-Griffin, Áine Hennessy and Ewan Brooks-Griffin, all from Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A section of the attendance at the South of Ireland Band Championships at the Clonakilty Community Hall. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eileen Kingston, a very happy M.C. at the South of Ireland Band Championships in the Clonakilty Community Hall. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jerry Mc Carthy, who won the U12 adjudicators prize, at the Clonakilty Macra Bake Off with master judge Mayor Eileen Sheppard.
Tom Poynton, Allison Roberts and Eileen Poynton at the 'Waste Not, Want Not' stall, Clonakilty Old Time Fair last Saturday. NGO VOICE Ireland and the Clonakilty Women's Shed teamed up to run a stall at the Clonakilty Old Time Fair last Saturday 6th July to chat to passer-by’s about 'rediscovering traditions' to reduce food waste. The organizations co-produced a free mini-cookbook of classic 'old time' recipes collected locally that centres around the thrifty use of leftovers. This project was a part of 'Waste Not, Want Not' a year-long initiative to reduce food waste throughout the town.
The Graduate Class seen on their last day in Carrigboy N.S: Rachel Kelleher, Róisín Daly, Sophia Russell, Holly McCarthy, Daniel O'Sullivan, Aidan O'Mahony, Aaron Harrington, Dylan Harrington and Cyril Dlamini.
Castletownbere Rowing Club on a recent visit by Olympian Sanita Puspure to the club. She was joined on a spin out the harbours mouth and Bere Island by Faye Mulcahy, Cassie Harrington, Alannah Minihane and coxed by Jack Sullivan.
Rosarie O'Neill raised €823 for Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat at the Dursey Island Festival in June. Rosarie offered complimentary teas, coffees and home baking at her home on Dursey Island with donations in lieu of the Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat. The photo shows Rosarie and her granddaughter Chloe making a presentation to RNLI Fundraising Secretary Anne Finch.
Bishop Paul Colton (Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross) receives a presentation from Violet Kingston to mark his Silver Jubilee and also his visit to St. John’s Church, Courtmacsherry on Sunday last. Also included is Reverend Kingsley Sutton (Kilgariffe Union of Parishes). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
All ready for Saturday’s 66th annual Barryroe Show that takes place in Páirc Uí Mhurchú, Barryroe are (left to right): Ann Murphy, Liz Harington, Mary Keohane and Siobhán McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Renovations of the meeting area was celebrated in Ballinspittle Community Centre on Friday. TL to RL and sitting: Micheal Hayes Director, Rebecca O’ Donovan Chairperson, Margaret Cahalane Past Committee, Mary Twomey Past Committee, JJ Hayes Past Officer and Padraig Begley.
Middle: Retired County Councillor Kevin Murphy, Past Chairman Tadg O’ Donovan, Angela O’ Reilly Committee, Linda Coughlan Secretary, Helen White Treasurer, Tracey Moloney Committee, Danjo Coholan Committee, Theresa Murphy, Josie Hayes Committee, Mary Nyhan Committee, Kay Collins Committee, Cally Hayes Committee, Kay O’ Brien, Margaret O’ Brien Committee, Noreen Quinn PRO, Fenella Begley Committee
Back: Donal Quinn Past Chairman, Noel O’ Donovan Committee
Emer Deasy, Timoleague and her childrem Nora and Peig at the Timoleague Educational Garden Party. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bailey Payne, Judith Payne, Tara O'Leary and Gemma O'Leary hard at work serving refreshments and freshly homemade cakes throughout the West Cork Chamber Music Festival.
Pat O’Driscoll, bandmaster of St Fachtna’s Silver Band, and his daughter Aime O’Driscoll, on xylophone, with adjudicators, Dr Tom Davoren and Dr Brett Keating. The band were awarded 2nd place in the junior category and Amie was awarded the Jack O’Mahony Cup, best musicianship award, for her xylophone solo.
Members of the St Fachtna’s Silver Band perform at the South of Ireland band championships with their conductor Sean Cotter.
Attending the launch of Skibbereen Historical Journal on Friday evening last were, back from left, William Casey, chair of the editorial committee; John O’Donovan, contributor; Ted Cadogan, contributor; Donal Corcoran, contributor; Michael Keane, contributor; John O’Neill, contributor and chair of the Society. Front, from left to right, Finola Finlay, contributor; Sandra Downey, contributor; Jim Byrne, guest speaker; Gerald O’Brien, president of the Society; Flor MacCarthy, contributor and Mary McCarthy, contributor.
Jim McCarthy getting ready for his gramophone recital at the Gardens and Galleries festival.
Lelia and Martha Gray from Kilbrittain attended the Timoleague Education Garden party. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Joanne Lehane, Sinead Crowley, Catherine Cotter, Daniel Lehane, Sinead Crowley, Martin Fitzpatrick and Mary Cooper, the team at Lehanes & Associates Ltd, celebrate 45 years in business.
M. Josselin Le Gall, Honorary French Consul in Cork, lays a wreath at the grave of forgotten war hero John Sullivan, from Bantry, who fought in the Crimean War and was awarded the Victoria Cross and Order of the Legion of Honour, as his final resting place was marked on Saturday July 6th in Nohoval Graveyard after 140 years. (Photo: John Allen)
Mary Grover, Tess Dean, Kate French, Cllr John Collins, Ross Lovell and Colm Lynch participate in last weekend's clothes swap for KYCC.
Kinsale Tri Club launched its Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile road race which takes place on the 2nd of August in aid of Kinsale RNLI, Kinsale Community First Responders and Sailability who all came along to celebrate the launch. (Photo: John Allen)
Kinsale Tri Club launched its Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile road race which takes place on the 2nd of August in aid of Kinsale RNLI, Kinsale Community First Responders and Sailability who all came along to celebrate the launch. (Photo: John Allen)
The U11 boys who played a great match against Kilmacabea last week in Leap. Back left to right: Conor Duggan, Ian Fitzgerald, Fionn Daly, Jack O'Driscoll, Charlie Crowley, Oran Keane, Cathal Ronan, Darragh Murphy.
Front left to right: Stephen O'Mahony, Hugo O'Driscoll, Shane Duggan, Sebastien O'Regan, Luca Perry Clarke, Jimmy McDonagh, Liam O'Neill, Conor O'Sullivan.
Participating in the Woodcrest Open Garden Day in Raheen, Newcestown on Sunday, in the aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Marymount, were Liam Slattery of WCRR; hosts Frank and Kitty Tanner; Kate Crowley of WCRR; Ann O'Sullivan of WCRR; Ann O'Mahony of Marymount; and Betty Hennessy of WCRR.
Looking jolly with their lolies at the Open Garden at Kitty and Frank Tanners were Katelyn Desmond, Chloe O'Mahony, Dervla Desmond and Lauren O'Mahony