Out and About in West Cork

Philomena McKenzie (8) from Killarney enjoying Bantry Market last week. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Croíadh Moloney from Bandon aboard the RNLB Val Adnams during the Courtmacsherry RNLI Open Day last Sunday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
David Rochford, Duneen, Ardfield with Louie, at Kennedy Park, Clonakilty.
Netty Fitzgerald with her daughter Mary Cleary. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Kathleen O'Regan and Ann O'Donovan, at the launch of the Carbery Show 2024 at Skibbereen Library. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the Castletown Fundraising Rally in Coppeen, in support of Enable Ireland were Rose Cronin, Coppeen; Mary Manning, Terelton; Nora Sheehan, Coppeen and Bina O’Brien, Enniskeane. (Photo: John Allen)
Right: Clara McCarthy and Aoife Hurley from Castletown at the rally. (Photo: John Allen)
Union Hall, West Cork, Ireland. 30th Jun, 2024. The South West Coastal Rowing Championship Regatta took place in Union Hall today. Teams from all over West Cork competed in races In age ranges from U12's to masters. The U'12's Girls Rosscarbery crew consisting of Cox Therese Lawlor; Chloe and Sophie Dullea; Amy Harte and Ruth Duffy. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Maeve Slattery and Ciara Weldon from Kilmacsimon Rowing Club. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Christopher O’Sullivan TD attended the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat open day on Sunday where he chatted to station mechanic Chris Guy (left) and deputy launch authority Dan Daly.
Lisavaird National Schools parents association recently presented a cheque of €1,550 from the Rosemary Calnan tractor, truck and vintage car run to West Cork Rapid Response members with the help of some of the pupils of Lisavaird NS. Back (from left) Liam Slattery WCRR, Marian O’Keeffe, Anna Calnan, Matthew Calnan, Paul Calnan and Betty Hennessy WCRR. Front (from left) Kate Crowley WCRR, Isla O’Keeffe, Ella Mae White Slattery and Kimberley Rose White Slattery.
Nine hardy members of Clonakilty Cycling Club, at Mizen Head, after successfully taking on the challenge of cycling from Malin Head within 24 hours in aid of the Cancer Connect charity.
Martin O'Mahony from Bantry out and about for a drive around the farmers market last Friday in his 1963 MK I Ford Cortina. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The O’Leary family from Kilnamartyra (from left): Colm, Fia, Colm Óg and Sinead at the Courtmacsherry RNLI open day last Sunday where they went aboard the RNLB Shannon-class Val Adnams. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Nightingale Quartet (from left) Louisa Schwab, Josefine Dalsgaard, Marie Louise Broholt Jensen and Gunvor Sihm who are playing at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
A sunset stroll was held to mark the solstice on Friday June 21st with all proceeds in aid of Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue Association (Bisra). Over 50 walkers took part in the walk which observed a minute of silence at the end for all those who have lost their lives at sea. The lifeboat joined the proceedings from the water and some flowers were floated into the bay in remembrance.
Ru Colgan from Bantry Athletic Club recently won a bronze medal in turbo javelin at the Munster juvenile athletics championships.
The recent chess match between Clonakilty and Bandon, which was won by the Bandon chess club.
Staff and pupils at Derrycreha National School recently said goodbye to Anna O’Sullivan who has been principal at the school for the past 15 years. At the farewell ceremony were colleagues with board of management members, past and present. Back (from left): Simon Allen, Dónal Connolly, Connie Connolly and Terence O’Shea. Front (from left): Aisling Cronin, Anna O’Sullivan, Breda McElhinney and Breda McCarthy.
Members of the Castletownbere Church Choir marking the choir's fiftieth anniversary.
The festival committee celebrating the launch of the Riverstick Festival. (Photo: John Allen)
At the Kate Fleming communication award presentation at Timoleague NS were (from left) Noreen Minihan (adjudicator), Peter Fleming, Maggie Foley (winner), Kathleen Fleming and Mairead Crowley (class teacher).
Sadhbh Fehily with Snowy and Milly from Coppeen at the Castletown fundraising rally which was held in aid of Enable Ireland. (Photo: John Allen)
Molly O’Brien and her grandmother Bina O’Brien from Enniskeane at the Castletown fundraising rally which was held in Coppeen in aid of Enable Ireland. (Photo: John Allen)
Ava, Patrick and Claire Dullea from Ballinascarthy took part driving a Scania R540 truck at the Lyre tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was held in aid of Cancer Connect and Knockskeagh National School’s Astroturf fundraiser. (Photo: David Patterson)
Eileen Sweetnam and Alice Taylor having fun at the Gardens and Galleries festival. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Talented young local artist Andrea Murphy at the Innishannon Gardens and Galleries festival.
Schull Harbour Sailing Club’s Daniel Copithorne, along with his crew Matt Mapplebeck, won the silver fleet at the 420 Connaughts held at Galway Bay Sailing Club last weekend and finished fourth overall.
Members displaying the Fred Bogan Cup and the Cherry Cup. Back (from left) Dean Cliff Jeffers, Rev Adam Pullen and Nathan Kingston. Middle (from left) Carmel Foynes, Marja van Maanen, Betty Kingston, Chloe O’Callaghan, Suzanne Murphy, Margaret Hennessy, Sam Jennings, Shanice Kingston and Killian Kingston. Front (from left) Eunice Jeffers, Kelvin Kingston, Richelle Kingston, Ann Sweetnam and Valerie Jennings.
A cheque for €5,000 was presented to CoAction Dunmanway last Tuesday at the Parkway Hotel. The funds were the proceeds of the very successful Feel the Force festival which took place on the June bank holiday weekend. At the presentation was (front, from left) Nuri Albakri with his wife Caroline, Jo McSweeney, Enid Chambers, Irene Kingston, Catherine Crowley and Michelle O’Mahony. Back (from left) Reggie Chambers and Pat Holland.
The three O’Brien sisters (from left) Mary Collins, Noreen Desmond and Margaret O’Brien volunteering at the charity cycle which passed through Ballinspittle and where they met renowned cyclist Sean Kelly.
A presentation from the proceeds of the St Mary’s Church tractor and car run, which was held in May, was recently made in Cox’s Hall, Dunmanway to both St Mary’s NS and to Inchigeela NS. Each school received €2,500. Among those in attendance were: Christopher and Isa Deane, John and Dorothy Beamish, Elsie Kingston, Zoë Kingston, Hilda Deane, Sidney Kingston, Vesta Kingston, Donal O’Leary, Margaret Deane, Pamela Buckley, Carol Ross and Rev Adam Pullen. Mairéad Twohig, principal St Mary’s and Margaret Lucey, principal of Inchigeela NS accepted the cheques on behalf of their schools. (Photo: David Patterson)
Mayor of Clonakilty, Eileen Sheppard, took time out of her busy schedule to welcome the Cork Rose of Tralee, Shauna O’Sullivan, during her visit to Clonakilty.
Rev Kingsley Sutton fundraising for Cancer Connect during the Friday market in Kennedy Gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Maeve O’Mahony, Marie Murphy and Nancy O’Mahony from Newcestown attending the Castletown fundraising rally which was held in aid of Enable Ireland. (Photo: John Allen)
Finbarr O'Sullivan with his daughters Mandy (left) and Orla and grandchildren Páraic, Hanna and Aedín at the Carrigboy National School awards day when presentations were made to him to mark his retirement as chairperson of the board of management, a position he had held for 18 years.
The attendance at the launch of the 66th annual Barryroe Show at the Courtmacsherry Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Courtmacsherry’s Eoin O’Donovan (No 253) was the top local finisher (36th) in last Friday’s Courtmacsherry 10km race. Eoin celebrated with his family (from left) Gerald, Ebbie, Ben, Aoife and friend Rachel Ryan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local family Niamh and Liam O’Sullivan with (from left) Tommy O’Donovan, Julia Mae O’Donovan and Fionán O’Sullivan, who were all smiles after a visit to Kennedy Gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Shane Minogue and Greta Kelly from Croppy Cross Roads, who recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, posed for a photo in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fr John Kingston at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Timoleague with altar servers following a celebration mass where he was joined by parishioners and friends to mark the golden jubilee of his ordination to the priesthood. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aine and Mia Brennan, aged 3 and 8, were amongst the 20,000 festival-goers who attended last weekend’s Kaleidoscope at Wicklow’s Russborough House. The three day family-friendly festival featured live music performances from Bandon's own Lyra, The Kooks, The Waterboys, viral sensations The Kabin and Lisdoonvarna Crew. (Photo: Marc O'Sullivan)
The Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat and the SuperValu by night. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Douglas Comhaltas musicians and committee members with their guests, students and teachers from Friesland, Northern Netherlands last Monday evening at Gaelscoil na Dúglaise.
Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine in Ringaskiddy is proud to announce the Crann Centre as its charity partner for 2024. Crann provides life-long, life-changing solutions for children and adults living with neuro-physical disabilities. Throughout the year, dedicated volunteers from Johnson & Johnson will engage in various impactful initiatives including gardening, maintenance, and fundraising drives to enhance the lives of those who engage with the centre. Kieran Barrett and Roisín Keady rolling up their sleeves to bring vibrant colour to the children’s play area at the Crann Centre in Cork. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
CLARIFICATION Seamus Mullins who retired from the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine after 38 years service, saying farewell to Mike Harrington who is the next longest-serving employee. We would like to clarify that this column erroneously stated last week that Mike was also retiring also when, of course, he is not. We apologise for the error. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)