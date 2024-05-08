Out and About in West Cork

Instructor Cory Johnson at the mass yoga event at Inchydoney in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research. More than 100 people took part. (Photo Andy Gibson)
Maura Cal McCarthy, Phyllis Calnan, Marian Bennett, Sheila O’Keeffe, John Ní Lamhna, Mary Deasy, Marie Collins and Helen Hayes at Kilmeen National School with RTÉ wildlife broadcaster Éanna Ní Lamhna on her recent visit to the school. (Photo: Kenneth McCarthy)
Helping out with the catering at the Clogagh School Tractor Run were Sarah Hennessy, Claire Twomey,
Aoife Deasy, Grace O’Sullivan, Claire O’Sullivan and Aileen Cashman. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
The Paddle 4 Life team launched their fundraiser at Union Hall to paddle 10,780km for the RNLI. At the event were: Patricia Hurley, Noel Fuller, kayaker Simon Champ, Harriet O’Regan, lifeboat crew member Hugh McNulty, helm Aodh O’Donnell, crew member Ríona Casey, kayaker Anais O’Donovan, crew member Cathal Deasy, Peter Deasy and Carmel McKenna. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the Galley Flash Rowing Club open day at the Galley Head lighthouse was Kate O’Mahony(5) from Donoure. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Humphrey and Benjamin Desmond from Crosshaven at Camden Fort. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
Aoife Kingston, with art by Vicki Murray, at a coffee morning at the Traveller’s Rest in Caheragh in aid of Nurture Africa. Aoife volunteers for the charity next month in Uganda. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Dromore National School pupils Ellie-Rose Crowley, Amy McCarthy and Isabelle Daly wearing their brightest colours for Rainbow Day, a fundraising event held at the school in aid of Pieta House.
Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde’s Whole Wild World bus tour made two stops in Bantry last Saturday. They spent some time at the Bantry Library and then visited Bantry Bookshop before heading off to complete their journey. Supported by Children’s Books Ireland, over 2,800 children took part in events with authors and artists at over 40 stops on the 1,400km journey from Malin Head to Mizen Head, taking in some of the most remote schools and communities on the west coast.
Aoife Curtin, a second year student of St Brogan’s College, Bandon with local election candidate John Collins at the Kilmacsimon Rowing Club’s launch of hosting the 2024 Irish Coastal Rowing Championships. Aoife is undertaking a Classroom Based Assessment (CBA) on Mr Collins. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Christine Haugland, Macroom with Brendan Buckley of Camden Fort Meagher's Garrison Model Club, in the model room at the newly-reopened fort in Crosshaven following an extensive revitalisation and enhancement programme. It is now open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, including bank holiday Mondays, from April to October. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde’s Whole Wild World bus tour on its Mizen Head stop during its 1,400km journey which saw them travel from Malin Head to Mizen with 40 stops all along the way where children took part in events with the authors and artists. (Photo: Julien Behal)
Juliette, Estelle Rose, Alexandre Jean and Katie Alexander celebrated the 10th anniversary of Schull and Le Guilvinec Twinning at the Schull Harbour Hotel. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Schull Community College second year students Lily Savage, Robin Macri, Niamh Dunne, Méadbh Tierney and Rosa Barrett with the Laureate na nÓg Whole Wild World bus that visited the college on Friday.
Schull Community College students Odhran Ó Treasaigh and Cathal Smith chatting with author Alan Nolan who was part of the Laureate na nÓg Whole Wild World bus tour that visited the college on Friday.
Davin Jennings of Kilmacsimon Rowing Club walks on water as he races to his boat at the start of the beach sprints at Passage West offshore rowing regatta that was held at Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy. (Photo: David Creedon)
Over 200 people took part in last year’s event which offered boxing, yoga, football, rugby, racquet sports and golf. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Effie Neill, the 21-year-old singer from Ardgroom, recently performed in the grand final of TG4’s long-running country music show, Glór Tíre, where she put in a strong performance with the song Thanks to You.
At the launch of the Adrigole GAA golf classic are Glengarriff Golf Club captains Owen Dineen and Joan Boyd, along with members of Adrigole GAA. The golf classic will take place on May 11th and 12th.
Making their First Holy Communion at St Michael's Church, Bere Island on Sunday April 21st were Jude Harrington, Cillian Harrington and Anthony Murphy.
Mary Lou Maguire Leahy (right) with present postmaster of Bantry Post Office, Ger Harrington.
Pupils of Carrigboy National School who were confirmed at the ceremony in Kilcrohane Church last Thursday included (back, from left): Holly McCarthy, Rachel O'Donovan (secretary), Aimee Fehily, Michael Cronin (principal), Emily O'Donovan, Róisín Daly, Cyril Dlamini, Rachel Kelleher, Bishop Noel O'Regan, Sophia Russell, Dylan O'Sullivan Harrington, Canon Martin O'Driscoll, Owen Coughlan and Aaron O'Sullivan Harrington. Front (from left): Aidan O'Mahony, Jack Levis, Daniel O'Sullivan, Emma Barry O'Callaghan, Aoife Bignell and Zara Mallon.
Darragh Power making his First Holy Communion in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Jack Kenny making his First Holy Communion in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Andrew Guest, Gordon Salter and Simon Guest, all from Dunmanway, and Elaine and Noah Shanahan from Rosscarbery enjoyed their day at the Bandon Grammar School’s tractor, truck and car run which was held recently in aid of Agri Education Development at Bandon Grammar School and Bandon Union of Parishes. (Photo: David Patterson)
Local ladies Fiona Cookson (left) and Iseult Collins outside Blowout Hair Salon, a new business that Fiona opened on Thursday May 2nd on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clare Ryan (fourth from left) of The Joseph’s Workshops Charity Shop recently presented a €1,000 cheque to Rose Marie Dempsey, manager of the Clonakilty Special Olympics club. Included are shop volunteers Shelia Jennings, Greta Cooke, Teresa Cullinane, Frances Cowhig, Nuala Finn and Nora McCarthy.
Karen McCarthy and Noel Creedon from Ring Rowing Club won the mixed open double at the Passage West Endurance Regatta and European Beach Sprint qualifiers at Loughbeg Beach, Ringaskiddy last weekend and as a result will represent Ireland in Gdansk, Poland in June.
Paula O'Sullivan, president of Clonakilty Bridge Club (centre) presenting her prizes to the winners of the president's prize competition held recently to Mary Gallwey (left) and Rosemary Jennings (right).
Pupils at the Gaelscoil had a no uniform day and instead dressed up in yellow and green (the colours of the daffodil flower) on Daffodil Day and made cash contributions. Many of their families also donated online and as a result, the school raised a total of €1,200. Therese Hayes (centre), one of the main organisers of Clonakilty Daffodil Day for the last 25 years, accepted the cheque recently from student representatives. From left: Sam Ó Cinnseabháin (Naí Bheaga), Chloe de Faoite agus Rory Ó Coileáin (both Rang 6) agus Kylie Ní Néill (Naí Bheaga).
Méabh McCarthy and her mum Anne out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Kilmacsimon Rowing Club recently launched their hosting of the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships at their clubhouse. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Siblings Faye and Kerri Gleeson from Ballineen were interested in the GAA club’s stand at the club day which was hosted by Beda last Saturday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Marion and Kieran O'Driscoll from the Beda Pitch and Putt Club attended the open club day held by Beda which was to showcase all the clubs and organisations in the local area. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Celeste Shorten and Jean Leahy from Caheragh at the coffee morning held at the Traveller’s Rest in Caheragh by Aoife Kingston in aid of Nurture Africa. Aoife is going to Uganda for three weeks in June to volunteer for the charity. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The launch of the Paddle 4 Life charity fundraiser took place in Union Hall last Saturday. Organised by renowned kayaker Anaís O'Donovan, the Paddle 4 Life team plans to raise money by paddling 10,780km for the RNLI, a number which represents 10km for every Irish lifeboat launched in 2021. At the launch are RNLI Lifeboat crew members Hugh McNulty, Cathal Deasy, Aodh O'Donnell and Ríona Casey with kayakers Anais O'Donovan and Simon Champ. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pupils from Kilbrittain National School heading out on the school’s annual family fun run last weekend. All proceeds were in aid of the school’s autism classes. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Don Coomey's lorry preparing to lead the tractor run which was held in aid of Clogagh National School with pupils Conor and Jack O'Sullivan standing to attention.
Noel, Rose, Jimmy and Ellen Nyhan from Ballinspittle at the Clonakilty ploughing match, which was the seventh and final ploughing match as well as the county final in 2024 in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of John Sutton, Rocksavage, Clonakilty. Noel won the U28 conventional class and Ellen won the ladies conventional class. All four have previously competed and won medals at the All-Ireland ploughing match. (Photo: David Patterson)
At the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage lecture at the Clonakilty GAA pavilion on Thursday were front (from left): Michael O’Mahony (Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage), Noreen Minihan (Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage), Jim Crowley (Courtmacsherry RNLI), Marian O’Leary (Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage) and Diarmuid O’Mahony (Courtmacsherry RNLI). Back (from left): Micheál Hurley (Courtmacsherry RNLI), Tim Feen (Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage), Michael O’Sullivan (Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage) and Niall Ferns (Irish Coast Guard). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The new School Zones initiative has transformed the front of school areas, providing colourful and child-friendly integrated road designs to enhance safety and accessibility for students, parents, staff and the community. At the launch were (from left): Sadhbh Coleman, Jacob Keohane-Kiely, James O'Mahony (chair, board of management), Cuan Warren, Diarmuid Hennesy (principal, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást), Cllr Kevin Murphy (deputising for the county mayor), Enda Linehan (Linehan Construction), Sarah Goggin, Niall Healy (director, Services Roads and Transportation, Cork County Council), Kevin Morey (divisonal manager, North Cork), Freya Lichtsinn-Zimmer, Ken Hegarthy (An Taisce), Gearóid Grennan and Sophie Coughlan. (Photo: Colm Lougheed)
Grandfather Bobby Murray from Blarney has set off on his bicycle to Northern China, a journey that is set to take him 18months. Bobby is doing the cycle to raise funds for Pieta House and in memory of his partner who died by suicide 33 years ago. (Photo: Red FM)
Pupils from Rath National School recently celebrated their Confirmations. Back (from left): Fr Evin O’Brien, Louie Hedger, Maura Collins (teacher), Maggie Hallihane, Kingsley Crosby, Senan Whooley, Grace Fitzgerald, Bishop Fintan Gavin, Charlie Cottrell, Fiachra Garrett, Annie Collins, Fionn Daly, Ian Fitzgerald, Oran Keane (altar servers) and Fr John Heinhold. Front (from left): Caoimhe Cottrell, Bill O’Driscoll, Paddy Sheehy, Aisling McDermott, Ava McDonagh, Anna Walsh, Emer Crowley, Tadhg Ronan, Molly O’Neill, Alexis O’Regan, James Hurley, Darragh Murphy and Rowan O’Neill (altar servers). (Photo: Kornel Photography)
A delegation met with Minister Kieran O'Donnell on Friday at the Timoleague Abbey. From left: Padraig Fleming, John Walsh (chairman, Timoleague Community Association), Sen Tim Lombard, Catherine Ryan, Minister Kieran O'Donnell TD, John Michael Foley, Ellen Foley, Johnny O'Brien, Ed McSweeney, Ned Long, Marian O'Callaghan (chairperson, Timoleague Tidy Towns), Mary Crowley, Sonyia Vaughan, Liam Ryan and Marie McCarthy.
Brian Morrissey, Fiona O'Mahony, Katherine McCarthy (race director), Deirdre O'Keeffe and Donnacha Moynihan at the launch of the Tracton AC 4 Mile Road Race. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Led by a team of talented students including Skye Sheedy, Ellie Sheedy, Ronan Humphreys, Ruairi O’ Daltuin, Eoin Brown, Callum Walsh, Lilly Cahill, Mattis Wonder, Farzad Khan, Liam Diggin, and PJ Crowe, alongside esteemed teachers Niamh Hay, Eddie Farren, and Tony Leahy, Kinsale Community School demonstrated unparalleled skill and determination throughout the tournament.
On a blustry day a woman brings in the sheets from the line, before the onset of heavy showers outside Kinsale. (Photo: David Creedon)
At the recent graduation from the Garda College Templemore were (from left): Siobhan Hayes, Castlehaven, stationed in Clonmel; Damien Gore, Leap, stationed in Anglesea Street, Cork and Rachel O’Mahony, Schull, stationed in Mountjoy, Dublin.
Aughadown St Patrick's charity walk committee members at the presentation night which was held at Minihan’s Bar were (from left): Denis O'Driscoll, Martin O'Mahony (Aughadown Parish Council), Sean O'Driscoll, Mike Keohane and Joss Keohane. Front (from left): Dominic Casey (Aughadown Community Council) and Mary Lou Maguire Leahy, on behalf of CoAction West Cork. This year's walk took place on Easter Monday, April 1st and the had the full support of the community where €3,000 was raised. The proceeds are in aid of two worthy causes, CoAction West Cork and the Aughadown Community Council.
Nathan Twomey, Seb Kelleher, Lucas Twomey, Xavier Kelleher, Zane Kelleher and Caitlyn Twomey, all from Cork, recently enjoying a day at Warren Beach in Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern paid a visit to Peggy Desmond of Mossgrove recently.
Liam O'Leary from Macroom having fun in a rockpool on one of the first dry and warm days during April at Harbour View. (Photo: David Creedon)