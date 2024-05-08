Out and About in West Cork

54/57

Aughadown St Patrick's charity walk committee members at the presentation night which was held at Minihan’s Bar were (from left): Denis O'Driscoll, Martin O'Mahony (Aughadown Parish Council), Sean O'Driscoll, Mike Keohane and Joss Keohane. Front (from left): Dominic Casey (Aughadown Community Council) and Mary Lou Maguire Leahy, on behalf of CoAction West Cork. This year's walk took place on Easter Monday, April 1st and the had the full support of the community where €3,000 was raised. The proceeds are in aid of two worthy causes, CoAction West Cork and the Aughadown Community Council.