Out and About in West Cork

The Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin entry in the Clonakilty St Patrick’s Day parade won first prize of €200 and was presented with the Pauline Lowney perpetual memorial trophy by parade committee members and relatives of the late Pauline. Front (centre) Nan Dineen (sister of Pauline) and vice chairperson of the parade committee, presenting the trophy to pupils JT and Zoë Lowney, who are grandchildren of the late Pauline Lowney. Also included (from left): Alan Lowney, Mary O’Donovan, Aileen Harte (parade committee), Conor Lowney, Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, Kate O’Sullivan (parade committee) and Michal Fujdiar (school caretaker), who spent many hours making props for the winning parade entry.