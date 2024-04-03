Out and About in West Cork

Louise McCarthy from Caheragh who graduated with an MSc in interactive media from the college of science, engineering, and food science at UCC. (Photo: Ger McCarthy)
Alison Curry from Bere Island who graudated with an MSc in sustainability in enterprise, with her children Rosa, Marley Sloyan and father Prof Jim Curry. (Photo: Ger McCarthy)
Lorraine Crowley from Eyeries who graduated at UCC with a masters in personal and management coaching, with parents Paddy and Patricia Crowley. (Photo: Ger McCarthy)
Stephen Quinn and Dominic Gallwey, Leap, at the beekeeping event in Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the launch of the Lady Catherine, the latest vessel of the Atlantic Whale and Wildlife Tours fl eet in Courtmacshery, were Valerie Dunwoody, Margaret Anderson, Deirdre Barron and Pauline Pollard. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Tractor fun run at Crookstown were Mick Shorten, Patrick Kennedy, Tom Shorten and Pat Kearney. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Jane O’Brien, Courtmacsherry, supporting Daffodil Day at the Eurospar store at Barryroe Co- Op with volunteers Siobhan McCarthy and Peg Fleming. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Celebrating their confirmation at St Patrick’s Church, Bandon were Eoin Whyte, Sophie Holland, Ben O’Brien and John Crowley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Rory and Jer Crowley, Drimoleague, took part in the Ballinacarriga tractor, truck and car run in aid of Cancer Connect, Ballinacarriga NS and Randal Óg GAA Club. (Photo: David Patterson)
Clare Deegan, Ballydehob at the beekeeping event in Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Saoirse Healy took this picture of two of the family's horses, "Prince and Hugo," appreciating a fine evening near Aherla.
Speakers at the Ballydehob Biodiversity Plan presentation were (from left): Moze Jacobs, Joanne Cassidy, Maggie McColgan, Ann Haigh, Nikki Keeling, Mark Robins and Cllr Caroline Cronin.
Willie and Diane O’Donovan presented a cheque for €6,023 to Trish Coughlan (Skibbereen Community Hospital), Nicola McMahon (Munster Irish Cancer Society), Kay Leonard (Skibbereen Community Hospital) and Harriet O’Regan. The funds were raised from their Christmas lights display. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
The Kilmacabea Scór na bPáistí Tráth na gCéist team of Oran French, Siobhán O’Donovan, Tadhg O’Donovan and Áine Ní Lochlainn being awarded Corn Dú Eala from Donal MacSuibhne, cultural officer of Cork GAA county board for winning the county final last Saturday in Ovens.
Julie Ludgate from Rochestown organised a fundraiser at Myrtleville Beach to help people in Gaza. Over €3,000 was raised which will be put towards a GoFundMe account to help the people of Palestine. (Photo: Ed Godsell)
Eoin Rutherford Miles beside his classmate Teja Roche from Gaelscoil Bheanntraí at the Clayton Hotel in Cork where Eoin competed in the Eason Spelling Bee final.
A beekeeping event was held at Cox's Hall, Dunmanway which brought beekeepers together from across Ireland to hear expert talks and to browse beekeeping suppliers. The organising committee of the event were (from left): Barry Sullivan, Barry Handley, John Martin, Margaret Hubbard and Liam Hodnett. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ambrose and Siobhan Kenneally from Crookstown with their children Shane and Juliette at the tractor fun run in Crookstown. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Fionn Keogh, Dylan O'Driscoll and Emily Drinan from Schull Sailing Club preparing to take part in the ISTRA Munster provincial schools team racing championships in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sineád Hinnell and Aoife Browne from Bantry Bay Sailing Club preparing to sail in the ISTRA Munster provincial schools team racing championships which were hosted by Bantry Bay Sailing Club last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the launch of Bantry Athletic Club's inaugural Flying 5 Mile Road Race, and showing off their new singlets, both sponsored by the Westlodge Hotel, were Sophie Daly (Westlodge Hotel), Eithne Maddock (PRO, Bantry AC), Tony McElhinney (chairperson, Bantry AC) and Dáithí Maddock.
Saidbh O’Driscoll from Scoil Rince Carney came home with two All-Ireland medals in the U10 category from the All-Ireland championships which were held recently in Killarney.
Chloe and Stephen Hurley looking after their new lambs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
At the presentation of a cheque for €30,000 to Enable Ireland representatives, including former chairman Donal Cashman, were members and supporters of the Castletown-Kinneigh Fundraising Group, led by chairman Joe McCarthy. The group has supported Enable Ireland’s Lavanagh Centre for over forty years. Their annual walk or cycle rally will be held in Coppeen on Sunday June 30th. (Photo: John Allen)
Frank and Margaret O’Regan from Clonakilty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday March 23rd in Fernhill House Hotel surrounded by their family.
The Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin entry in the Clonakilty St Patrick’s Day parade won first prize of €200 and was presented with the Pauline Lowney perpetual memorial trophy by parade committee members and relatives of the late Pauline. Front (centre) Nan Dineen (sister of Pauline) and vice chairperson of the parade committee, presenting the trophy to pupils JT and Zoë Lowney, who are grandchildren of the late Pauline Lowney. Also included (from left): Alan Lowney, Mary O’Donovan, Aileen Harte (parade committee), Conor Lowney, Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, Kate O’Sullivan (parade committee) and Michal Fujdiar (school caretaker), who spent many hours making props for the winning parade entry.
Macra national president Elaine Houlihan presenting Clonakilty Macra member Anne Barrett with her award after she won the national final of impromptu public speaking in Ennis on topics of pollution, streaming, and sustainability.
Ciara Deasy (left) with Sophia Harrington (centre) and Marguerite Deasy, all from Clonakilty, posing for a photograph on Kent Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Heleri (left) and Clíodhna Allis with their Jack Russell Pip in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Timmy McCarthy, The Pike (left) supporting Daffodil Day with volunteer Kieran Hegarty in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aaron Ryan setting off in Ballinascarthy on his 48 hour challenge which he undertook as a fundraiser for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland.
At Sunday’s Crossbarry commemoration were (from left): Aindrias Moynihan TD, Billy Kelleher, Ray O’Mahony, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Christy O’Sullivan, Patrick O’Sullivan and Padraig O’Reilly. Over 200 people gathered to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Crossbarry Ambush. The oration at the event was given by Christopher O’Sullivan TD.
A cheque of €2,700 was presented to Karen O'Mahony of the Rainbow Centre for Autism by the Deane family following a successful fundraising bingo session in Cox's Hall, Dunmanway. (Photo: Flash photography)
Representing Dunmanway Community Council and Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce were Tim Buckley, Tommy Collins and Cllr Deirdre Kelly with Sinead Dooley from Eirgrid. A sum of €66,500 was awarded to Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce and Dunmanway Community Council which facilitated an extension to the Riverside Walk together with further upgrades and a biodiversity project in the Town Park.
Pupils of Carrigboy National School Tiah Carroll O’Driscoll, Stephen O’Keefe and Sadie Ward enjoying the recent school’s Seachtain na Gaeilge concert.
Pirates Tirna Horgan Maloney, Freya Horgan, Grace Solomon, Sarah Dukelow and Trevor Dukelow with their Captain Anthony Galvin at St James' National School.
Emer Whelehan, Innishannon with her parents Frankie and Josephine at Emer’s graduation from the Shannon College of Hotel Management. All 95 students are currently employed in the hospitality sector worldwide maintaining the college’s 100% employment record which has stood since its founding in 1951. The graduates were celebrated at the college and then enjoyed a gala ball in Dromond Castle where scholarships and prizes valued in excess of €30,000 were awarded. (Photo: Arthur Ellis)
Charlie McLaughlin, Donnacha Coomey, Cillian Ronan and Jack Keohane celebrated their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Adam Holland from Newcestown enjoying his day in the sunshine at the recent Ahiohill tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Andrew Walsh, treasurer of Newcestown GAA and Sean Dinneen, chairman of Newcesown GAA presenting Mary Callanan with a cheque for €14,750 after she recently won the GAA lotto jackpot.
Cillian Walsh from Wexford and Grace Healy from Ballinhassig at their conferring at UCC. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Two former Sliabh Rua camogie players, Nicola Coleman and Aishling Coleman, recently lined out at a camogie championship game in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Daffodil Day volunteers Lola O’Regan (left) and Ann Murphy with Eilish Farrell, Butlerstown and her children Ann and Brendan at the EuroSpar Supermarket in Barryroe Co-op. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barryroe’s Stephanie Fleming and her pony Whiteleaze Secret Temptation were the winners of the national mini pony of the year award at the Irish Pony Society’s national awards night that took place last Saturday at the Mullingar Park Hotel.
At the recent presentation to the U12 Argideen Rangers were (back row, from left): John M O'Callaghan, Dan Connolly, Patrick Leahy, Paul O'Callaghan, Joe Doyle, Jim Foley and Brendan O'Sullivan. Middle row (from left): Olan Walsh, Daniel Keohane, Adam Griffin, Robert Leahy, Darragh O'Sullivan, Ross Murphy and Aoife Harte. Front row (from left): Donagh Harte, Tom Connolly, Paddy Dineen, Donncha Deasy, Joey Doyle, Sean O'Callaghan, Conor Cashman, Simon Keohane and Danny Foley.
Saorla Carey and Carla O’Regan, U16 Ilen Rovers members, after their performance with the Cork LGFA squad at their away game in Kerry.
Members of the County Fleadh Cheoil committee at the launch included (front, from left): Cllr Deirdre Forde, Barry Cogan (chairman, Cork County Fleadh Cheoil 2024), Kieran McCarthy (lord mayor), Cllr Shane O'Callaghan and Trish Conroy, secretary. Back (from left): Aislinn Cogan, Niamh Ní Mhaolain PRO, Helen Walsh, Nancy O'Donovan, Theresa Dennehy, Lorraine Houlihan, Rose de Faoite, Mary Duggan, Margaret Quirke, Bríd Fitzgibbon and Cllr Mick Finn. Missing from the photo are Jerry Reen, Tim O'Sullivan and Tim McCarthy.
Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan and Cllr Gillian Coughlan with residents of the Rock area in Kinsale, where they discussed the potential of a trial one-way system for the Rock.
Professor Nick Maynard operating in a theatre in Gaza. The Kinsale Peace Project has arranged for Professor Maynard to give a talk at the Trident Hotel in Kinsale in April.
Four Skibbereen brothers (from left): Danny, Paddy, Jimmy and JJ O'Regan enjoying a day out in Schull.