OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK September 12th, 2023 10:00 PM By Southern Star Team

At the launch of the Kilbrittain Historical Society’s seventh historical volume at Harbour View were (back row), Diarmaid O’Donovan, editor; Brendan Lyons; JJ Hurley; Alan Howe; Diarmuid Dinneen; Denis O’Brien, and UCC Prof Pádraig Ó Macháin. Front: Susan Nicholson, Peggy Larkin, Margaret O’Dwyer, and Trióna O’Sullivan Enright. (Photo: John Allen)