OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

Galley Head 10km swim relay winners Rob Cussen, Paul Laffan, and Orla Byrne, with Justin Crowley of the swim committee (Photo: Dave Sheehan)
First solo swimmer home Caimin Crowley, with dad Justin (Photo: Dave Sheehan)
The second relay team home Conell O’Herlihy, Barbara Marx and Jaydee Marx with Justin (right) and commitee member Geoff Wycherley. (Photo: Dave Sheehan)
In Bandon before the Coláiste na Toirbhirten debs ball at Rochestown Park Hotel were Emily Desmond, Eve Lane, Leigh Farrell, Hannah Canty, and Meave Coughlan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Bandon Grammar School before their grads ball at the Rochestown Park were Qui O’Connor, Javier Milan, Sofia Tang and Caoimhe White. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Authors Jerome Lordan and Padraig Begley with Con Hayes from the Old Head at the launch of ‘Peninsula People, Photographic memories of the Old Head of Kinsale’ at the Speckled Door last week.
(Photo: John Allen)
The Clonakilty Youth Centre committee members at the official opening of the centre last Saturday: Paul Hayes, PRO, Natasha Sutton, co-chairperson, Hazel Lavery, treasurer, John McCarthy, Anne O’Donovan, secretary, James White, Maureen Rick Griffin, and Cionnaith Ó’Súilleabháin, assistant PRO. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying fine weather at the beach at Garrettstown were Mark and Orla Blower and children Fiadh and Tommy from Kinsale. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Bandon Walled town festival at a performance by the Casey Sisters at St Peters Church were Maura O’Donovan and Martina and Daniel McCarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)