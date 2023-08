8/10

FLIPPIN’ GREAT: West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan turned the sod on the new €1.2m extension for Drinagh National School by Walsh Construction watched by Declan Daly (Concept Design Engineers), Don Hurley (Drinagh NS board of management), Dominic Hayes (Drinagh NS principal), Nora FLIPPIN’ GREAT: West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan turned the sod on the new €1.2m extension for Drinagh National School by Walsh Construction watched by Declan Daly (Concept Design Engineers), Don Hurley (Drinagh NS board of management), Dominic Hayes (Drinagh NS principal), Nora Perkins (Drinagh NS vice-principal), Kevin O’Connell (foreman), and Donal Walsh (Walsh Construction). (Photo: Anne Minihane).