Out and about in West Cork

At the recent opening of Clonakilty’s new playground were, from left: Tara Fitzgerald; Orla O’Donovan; Oonagh Croke O’Donoghue; Cllr Joe Carroll; Clonakilty mayor Christopher Hinchy; John O’Sullivan, Leader funding; county mayor Danny Collins; Cllr Deirdre Kelly; Cllr Paul Hayes; Mary O’Driscoll, Clonakilty Access Group and TD Christopher O’Sullivan. Front, from left: Eilis Lawlor, Kate Crowley, Tricia Hayes and Gill Connole-Fowler (as Minnie Mouse). (Photo: Melissa Clarke)
Resting at Clonakilty Show, with one of her calves was Ella O'Donovan (8) from Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Etain and Ailbha O'Driscoll from Rossmore during a shower. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the unveiling of a plaque to mark the 100th annversary of An Garda Síochána arriving in the village of Ballineen, erected by the West Cork Retired Garda Association, were gardaí Tadgh O'Sullivan and Michael Cadogan. The plaque shows the names of all the gardaí who have served at Ballineen station. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Also at the event were Chief Supt Vincent O'Sullivan with retired gardaí Jim Lawton, Noel Kevane, Finbarr O'Shea and Liam Ryan (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ella Manning from Innishannon and Mave O'Mahony from Lyre taking part in the Lyre tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was in aid of Knockskeagh National School astro turf fundraiser. (Photo: David Patterson)
Also at the fundraiser were Orcan O'Leary from Crossbarry and Pat O'Brien from Blarney. (Photo: David Patterson)
Sixth class pupils from Leap National School Lucy Forsyth, Emer Jennings, Zoe O’Brien, Ciara Connolly, Emily Johnson and Sophie Scarlett before heading out on the water for the sailing classes provided by Glandore Harbour Yacht Club last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
During his recent visit to Bantry General Hospital, Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly with director of nursing Maureen Minihane. (Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision)
At the recent opening of Clonakilty’s new playground were, from left: Tara Fitzgerald; Orla O’Donovan; Oonagh Croke O’Donoghue; Cllr Joe Carroll; Clonakilty mayor Christopher Hinchy; John O’Sullivan, Leader funding; county mayor Danny Collins; Cllr Deirdre Kelly; Cllr Paul Hayes; Mary O’Driscoll, Clonakilty Access Group and TD Christopher O’Sullivan. Front, from left: Eilis Lawlor, Kate Crowley, Tricia Hayes and Gill Connole-Fowler (as Minnie Mouse). (Photo: Melissa Clarke)
Pictured with the mayor of Clonakilty, Chris Hinchy are Cindy Bennett, Texas and Noreen Lynch, Ballingeary. (Picture: Andy Gibson)
Stephanie White, Laura O'Regan and Lisa Collins from Clonakilty at the street carnival last weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
