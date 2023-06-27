Out and about in West Cork June 27th, 2023 10:30 PM By Southern Star Team

At the recent opening of Clonakilty's new playground were, from left: Tara Fitzgerald; Orla O'Donovan; Oonagh Croke O'Donoghue; Cllr Joe Carroll; Clonakilty mayor Christopher Hinchy; John O'Sullivan, Leader funding; county mayor Danny Collins; Cllr Deirdre Kelly; Cllr Paul Hayes; Mary O'Driscoll, Clonakilty Access Group and TD Christopher O'Sullivan. Front, from left: Eilis Lawlor, Kate Crowley, Tricia Hayes and Gill Connole-Fowler (as Minnie Mouse). (Photo: Melissa Clarke)