Out and About in West Cork

Diarmuid and Ryan O'Mahony (Kilbrittain) checking out a Fordson Dexta at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit.
Photo:David Patterson
Bantry basked in 26°C temperatures today as Met Éireann has classed the hot weather as a heatwave. Enjoying the hot weather was Muireann Foley from Bantry. Photo:Andy Gibson
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Round 4 of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships was held in Castletownshend today. Clubs from across West Cork made the trip to the small seaside village for a day of rowing action under a blazing sun. Dressed for the weather was Lucy Beamish from Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club. Photo: Andy Gibson.
On a warm and sunny day in West Cork, with temperatures reaching 21°C, people enjoyed a day at the beach. Chilling out in the water were Fionn & Oisín McCarthy from Glengarriff. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Bandon athlete Fiona Everard, who competed in the 3000 metres Women's Race at the 72nd Cork City Sports in the MTU Athletics Stadium last Wednesday finishing sixth, gives her race number to Bandon's Mary Kate Cassidy, also included are (left to right) Denise Wilmot, Christina Desmond and Cian Cassidy, all from Bandon. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ber and Sean O'Donovan, Kilmeen enjoying the 68th annual Barryroe Show in Páirc Uí Mhurchú in Barryroe. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Julie Harrington, Noel Owenie and Lavinia Minihane.all from Caatletownbere at the Regatta in Castletownshend last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the gardens and Galleries festival at Innishannon was Vivienne and Sylvie Gleasure and Saoirse and Neasa Donegan from Innishannon. Photo: Denis Boyle
With another scorching day building the only sensible thing to do is head for the water. Here Leah Limrick, Olan O’ Mahony, Cian O’ Mahony and Bea O’ Mahony going to make a splash.
Photo: Andrew Harris.
Enjoying the celebrations at Cathal O'Donovan's - Skibbereen Bookshop were cousins Ailbhe O'Donovan, Shona Keogh, Tadhg and Róisín Leonard, Ruth, Maisie and Katie O'Donovan. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Sisters Maureen O'Regan and Eileen Harte out supporting the runners in the 10k and half marathon during the Run Skibb event last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Edel O'Flynn (Ballinhassig), Laura Deasy (Clogagh) and Muireann O'Leary (Ballinascarthy) at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit.
Photo: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 10th Jul, 2026. Bantry basked in 26°C temperatures today as Met Éireann has classed the hot weather as a heatwave. Enjoying some fun fair food were Farrah Collins, Kealkill and Emily McCarthy, Ballylickey. Photo: Andy Gibson
Castletownshend, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Jul, 2026. Round 4 of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships was held in Castletownshend today. Clubs from across West Cork made the trip to the small seaside village for a day of rowing action under a blazing sun. Waiting to row in the regatta were Eoghan; Lauren; Aaron & Ava Hegarty from Dunmanway RC. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Castletownshend, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Jul, 2026. Round 4 of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships was held in Castletownshend today. Clubs from across West Cork made the trip to the small seaside village for a day of rowing action under a blazing sun. Waiting to row were Ciara O'Flynn; Katie O'Rourke; Eve Tobin and Katie May O'Driscoll from Courtmacsherry RC. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Emer Collins, Kilpatrick, Bandon holding a fresian heifer at the 68th annual Barryroe Show in Páirc Uí Mhurchú in Barryroe. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Harper O'Driscoll and Katie O'Sullivan with Riley, Rocco and Reed Minihane all from Castletownbere enjoying their day out at Castletownshend Regatta. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the gardens and Galleries festival at Innishannon was Kelly and Ellen Lynch. Photo: Denis Boyle
Maisie and Killian Long, Rosscarbery waiting for the runners to finish the Run Skibb 10k and half marathon last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Alex, Dylan, Catherine, Donnacha and Clare Harman (Ballinascarthy) at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit.
Photo: David Patterson
Our U16 boys team played their first Championship match against Buttevant last Monday evening in Rath. It was a game of nip and tuck in the first half but our lads showed great determination and skill in the second half to come out with a good win in very warm conditions. Well done lads. Back left to right: Conall Whooley, Dan Houlihan, Matthew Ashe, Robbie Walsh, Jack Crowley, Matthew Sellars, Shane Murphy, Eoin West, Christopher Granaghan. Front left to right: Senan Whooley, Charlie Cottrell, Kingsley Osagie Crosby, Liam O'Sullivan, Fiachra Garrett, Dominic Seymour, Louis Hedger, Tadgh Ronan
Congratulations to our U14 girls who had a 1 goal win over Castlehaven last week in sunny Rath in the 'B' League. Well played girls in humid conditions. Back L-R: Lucy Murphy, Rebecca McSweeney, Maya O’ Flynn, Alexis O’ Regan, Emer Crowley, Caoimhe Cottrell, Éabha O’ Donovan, Hannah Collins, Sarah Louise O’ Shea and Ciara Cottrell. Front L-R: Sophie Connolly, Ellen Collins, Abbie Broughan, Ellie Rose Coakley and Emma Cottrell.
Our U12's travelled to Timoleague last week to play Ibane in a very close game in the West Cork Street League. Well done to both teams for a great game. Back L-R: Emma O’ Driscoll, Éirinn O’ Driscoll, Hannah Sheehy, Rathnaid Whooley, Ciara Cottrell, Róisín McDermott, Ella May Jennings, Ella Keane, Aoife Cadogan Pyburn and Emma Keohane. Front L-R: Méabh Collins, Nell McCarthy, Ella Crowley, Orlaith Brennan, Mila Browne and Ina O’ Driscoll.
Looking radiant whilst enjoying the festival Age Friendly Social in Ballinascarthy hall last Wednesday were l to r: Marion Eady, Mary Coakley, Mary Ruth McCarthy, Mary Rose McCarthy and Bernie Harrington. Ger Deasy provided the entertainment and a lovely social evening was had by all present.
Pictured at the Bandon Festival Colour Run held on the Quay road are from left Anne-Marie Kelly, Peter, Eimear and Killian Flanagan.
Pictured at the Bandon Festival Colour Run held on the Quay road are mother and daughter duo Donna and Darcy Fehily.
Pictured at the Bandon Festival Colour Run held on the Quay road are back left: Aife Downing, Ciara Crowley, Brian O'Driscoll. Front Left: Lisa Crowley, Evie Payne, Roy Payne and Saoirse Payne.
Pictured at the Bandon Festival Colour Run held on the Quay road are from left Noah Cross, Serena Cross and Dominic Niedziella providing the back up scooter.
SPEC: FARMING: Barryroe, Cork, Ireland. 11th July 2026. Josephine Kelleher and Kayla Mulcahy from Bandon sitting in the shade at the annual agricultural show that was held on a sunny summers day at Barryroe, Co. Cork. - Photo: David Creedon
Karis O’Mahony and Ava O’Hare welcoming everyone to this year’s first evening event at the Maritime Hotel during the West Cork Literary Festival.
antry basked in 26°C temperatures today as Met Éireann has classed the hot weather as a heatwave. Cooling off in Bantry Bay were Donnacha Cronin Murphy and Eoin McCarthy from Bantry. Photo: Andy Gibson
Bantry basked in 26°C temperatures today as Met Éireann has classed the hot weather as a heatwave. Enjoying the weather at a fun fair in Bantry were Megan & Emily O'Neill and Lily Rose O'Donovan, all from Bantry. Photo: Andy Gibson
Lochlann, Saorlaith & Rèaltín O Leary and Kate Keane enjoying the fine weather in the playground in Castletownbere Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Kieran O Shea and Conor Downing arriving home to a huge welcome Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Conor Downing and Kieran O Shea arrive home to Beara to a huge welcome. Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Allihies, Ardgroom, Bere Island and Adrigole Men’s Sheds joined forces recently for a trip to Macroom to see the Macroom Buffalo Cheese Farm followed by a tour of the Kilmurray Independence Museum. The day kicked off with a full breakfast at the Ouvane Falls Inn, Ballylickey and finished with dinner at The Abbey Hotel, Ballyvourney.
Pic: Fr Matthew Commemoration in St Joseph's Cemetery, Tory Top Road, Cork City, July 7th where Pioneers from several part of the city and county were in attendance. Included were Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Albert Deasy, Fr John Walsh PP Togher, Sorcha Uí Laoghaire President Cork City PTAA, Carol and John Deasy, Skibbereen PTAA historian and pioneers from several parishes in Cork.
Castletownshend village was picture postcard perfect for their annual Championship Regatta last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Fishmonger Alan Hassett from Castlehaven staying cool at the Friday markert in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Francesca Ravelli (left) and her friend Aideen O'Driscoll from Inchydoney took a trip to the Friday market in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Linda Moseley from Rosscarbery and Mary O'Brien, Clonakilty in Spiller's Lane, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Yvonne O'Shea, Mohonagh, Skibbereen and her mum Mary on a visit to Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Anita McCarthy (left) from Ahiohill and her sister Caoimhe Sexton, Ladysbridge met up for chat in Gearóidín’s, Pearse Street, Clonaklilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Sousaphonist Noel Carroll and drummer Virginia Cubilios from the St. James's Brass and Reed Band, Dublin performing at the South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Members of the organising committee of the South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty were (left to right): Noreen Minihane, Eileen Kingston, Eileen Sheppard and Ger O'Driscoll Photo: Martin Walsh.
Some members of the Ladies Committee looking after the catering at the annual Barryroe Show in Páirc Uí Mhurchú on Saturday last (left to right): Peg Fleming, Teresa Collins, Gillian O'Brien, Ann Murphy, Liz Harrington, Eileen O'Brien, Mary Madden, Marian O'Riordan and Gretta Whelton. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Lorraine Harte, Susan Shaw, Teresa Tobin, Elizabeth Sexton and Noreen Whelton of Courtmacsherry Rowing Club enjoying the beautiful weather at Castletownshend Regatta. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Barryroe, Cork, Ireland. 11th July 2026. Libby Marah with Daisy and Willow at the annual agricultural show that was held at Barryroe, Co. Cork.
Pictured at the launch of this years De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club Harvest Working Day are Edward O'Neill and Derry Desmond.
Pictured at the launch of this years De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club Harvest Working Day are Jim O'Mahoney who will recieving some of the money raised at this event for the Autism Day Care Centre in Dunmanway, Neilly O'Leary representing Cancer Connect who are also beneficaries of this event, Edward Draper, Kieran and Niall Crowley who are land owners facilitating the event and Sinead Keohane from Cancer Connect.
Pictured at the launch of this years De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club Harvest Working Day are Robbie, Gillian and Sarah O'Sullivan with their Foot Beagals promoting the upcoming Dog Show to be held at the Harvest Working Day on the August Bank Holiday Monday.
Denis Kelleher (Dunmanway) in his John Deere 3650 with Lucy Nyhan (Drinagh) at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit.
Photo: David Patterson
Carbery Hunt Pony Club and United Hunt Pony Club, hosted a highly successful One Day Event at Ballindenisk Equestrian Park recently, attracting over 200 competitors from Pony Clubs across the country. Among the local successes were Vivienne Draper from Enniskeane, who claimed an excellent 1st place, and Maggie McCarthy from Coppeen, who finished a very creditable 6th place. Both girls competed in the Junior section, which attracted a strong field of more than 50 competitors, making their achievements particularly impressive. Congratulations to both riders on their outstanding performances and for representing Carbery Hunt Pony Club so successfully.
Congratulations: To Mathew Sheehan and the Carbery team on their win in the divisional final against Muskerry which was played in Pairc Ui Rinn last week.
Claire Higgins (Principal Darrara National School), Mary Peppard and Denis Callaghan (Friends of Clonakilty Hospital), hammer thrower Nicola Tuthill (Kilbrittain) who officially opened the event, Lorna Levis Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope) and Alie Sheridan (Jack & Jill Foundation) at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit.
Photo: David Patterson
NEWS 12/7/2026 Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the gardens and Galleries festival at Innishannon was Claire Howe, committee with Helen Crillyand Karen Applebe. Photo Denis Boyle
NEWS 12/7/2026 Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the gardens and Galleries festival at Innishannon was Claire Howe, Patrick Healy and Kathlean O'Mahony. Photo: Denis Boyle
NEWS 12/7/2026 Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the gardens and Galleries festival at Innishannon was Laura O'Keeffe, Alison Gleasure and Rebecca and Rosie O'Keeffe. Photo Denis Boyle
Brian Collins (Innishannon) baling straw with a 1960 David Brown 850 tractor and a 1959 David Brown Albion baler at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit. Photo: David Patterson
Stiltwalkers Lidija Sola and Cormac Mohally from Pitch’d with 2 yr old Rohan Veldsman and his father Brian from Aberdeen during Kinsale Arts Weekend.
Photo. John Allen
Members of An tAthrú, site-responsive street performance, lead the crowd through the small streets of the town during Kinsale Arts Weekend.
Photo. John Allen
Caroline Creedon (Macroom), Daniel Hayes (Drinagh) and Denis Kelleher (Dunmanway) at The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association Vintage Harvest Day at Farren, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, in aid of Friends of Clonakilty Hospital, Horizon Clonakilty (formerly Cope), Jack & Jill Foundation and Darrara National School New Autism Unit.
Photo: David Patterson
The Castletownshend Rowing Regatta took place today under blazing sunshine, despite the heat and intense competition the Myross Rowing Club came away with winning the club of the day.
Here South West Cork Yawl Rowing Association Chairman Michael Walsh presenting the Shield to club captain Damien Deasy, in front of all the crews and supporters.
Photo: Andrew Harris.
Newcestown's Humphrey, Dervala and Coirla Desmond at the recent Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final in Newbridge. Photo: Martin Walsh.
One of the many generous local sponsors of Schull Regatta, Frank Hurley of Carbery Oils joined in the line up for a photograph.
The GAA Gabriel girls were on point last weekend and played their socks off at St Column’s GAA for the Munster soccer blitz. Thirty two U8&U10 teams competed and the GAA girls gave outstanding performances in their five games and must be commended for their efforts. The girls did Gabriel's proud. Many thanks to Gene McCarthy, Kevin Jer O'Sullivan and everyone at St Colums GAA for facilitating a brilliant event.
Rita O'Donovan enjoying an ice cream while making the most of the warm, sunny weather in Schull. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Keiran Molloy, owner and skipper of the fishing vessel Sea Venture, makes final preparations before heading out for the day's fishing trip from Schull Harbour. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Johnny Ellis, Jack O'Shea and Freddie O'Shea make the most of the sunshine at Schull Harbour pier, taking the plunge to cool off as souring temperatures draw crowds to the water. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Jeremy and Ann Brosnan out in support of Schull Regatta Festival enjoying their photo op.
Owenahincha, West Cork, Ireland. 9th Jul, 2026. On a warm and sunny day in West Cork, with temperatures reaching 21°C, people enjoyed a day at the beach. Cooling off in the sea were Aisling & Trish Sheehan, Union Hall and Kathleen; Ellie & Katie O'Neill from Skibbereen. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Skibbereen lady Siobhan O'Mahony with her cyclist bodyguard Alan Swanton was delighted to complete the Run Skibb 5k on Saturday evening and bring a huge smile to volunteers and supporters faces. Photo; Anne Minihane.
At the Band Championships in Clonakilty, Jactson Dooley of St Fachtna'a Silver Band, Skibbereen was the winner of the South of Ireland Band Championships Adjudicator Junior Section Award, he is pictured here with the organising chairman Gerard O'Driscoll.
Naomi O'Donovan, Zara and Thomas Hegarty out supporting the runners and walkers in the Run Skibb 5k last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
It's a thumbs up from Donal and Lorcan McCarthy, Glandore who were supporting the runners at the Run Skibb half marathon and 10k last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Bantry basked in 26°C temperatures today as Met Éireann has classed the hot weather as a heatwave. Enjoying her day out at the fun fair was Tara Smith from Coppeen. Picture: Andy Gibson
Kate Fleming Communication Award presentation. L to R. M/s. Noreen Minihan, Peter Fleming, Lauren O'Riordan, Kathleen Fleming, M/s Anne Mc Carthy, class teacher. Many thanks for last week's photo. Much appreciated.