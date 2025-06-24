Out and About in West Cork

Pictured at the blessing of the new boat at Killmacsimon Quay rowing club was Bill Bennett with Aisling Dwyer and Ema Hanley. Pcture Denis Boyle
SCS Leaving Cert students Sophia Kate Leahy and Megan Moynihan after completing English Paper 2. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Ciara Derwin, Drimoleague and Adelle Swanton, Skibbereen at the 'Ladies Night Wellness and Beauty Event' fundraiser organised by the Parents Association of St. Joseph's National School in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
John Hayes, Rossmore; Danny O'Donovan, Drinagh and Eugene McSweeney, Enniskeane at the Fitsticks Trail launch in Ballinacarriga. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Skibbereen, West Cork, Ireland. 11th Jun, 2025. Skibbereen Community School Leaving and Junior Cert students did more exams today with French for Leaving Cert pupils and Home Economics and Spanish for Junior Cycle students. Pictured before their Junior Cert Spanish exam are Einon Jones; Edwin Viji; Jayden Kelleher and Kuba Tokarcyk. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Emmie McCarthy from Enniskeane at the Summer Fest last weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson).
Norma Lordan with her 1921 Fosters Showmans engine at the annual steam and vintage rally at Innishannon. (Photos: David Creedon)
Eileen McCarthy, Dunmanway and Anna O'Donovan, Ballinacarriga, at the launch of the Fitsticks Trail at Ballinacarriga(Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pictured at the Clonakilty street carnival were Clon girls Niamh Dineen, Hanna Paulino and Chloe Duffy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
“It’s Show Time,” Olivia Manning, Kilbrittain, Kate O’Regan, Ahiohill and Jessica O’Mahony, Kilbrittain at Clonakilty Show
Deirdre Gilly hard at work with Innishannon Tidy Towns painting the bridge to give it a make-over ahead of the annual Gardens & Galleries festival. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Eleanor Keating, Abbey Caverley and Kate O'Donovan from Skibbereen Community School were all smiles last week after completing their Leaving Cert French exam. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pupils from Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra making crafts for Bantry Library's new Summer Stars display. Summer Stars is the public library national summer reading programme which runs through to the end of August. All children of any age are invited to participate in this fun adventure through their local library.
Delia O'Sullivan from Glengarriff who was born in Rossmacowen, Beara, recently celebrated her 101st birthday at Castletownbere Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family and staff members. Delia is holding the letter and medal she received from the president to commentate the fantastic milestone.
The Urhan junior B team who played Tadgh MacCarthaighs in the Carbery Beara D4 football league are, back: Johnny Shandon Sullivan, Niall O’Shea, Brandon Early, David Shandon Sullivan, Finbarr Dwyer, Ronan McCarthy, Joe O’Sullivan and Ciaran O’Leary. Front row: Joseph O’Donovan, Sean Daltun, James Sullivan, Florry Harrington, Donagh Harrington and Ciaran Duggan.
MOWI Ireland recently presented a cheque to sponsor four new defibrillators to the Berehaven Red Cross defibrillator group. From left: Colin McMilliam (MOWI), Kathleen Dwyer, Mary O'Sullivan and Peter Elphick (Berehaven Red Cross) and Gary Hurley (MOWI).
Children from Adrigole National School recently enjoyed a visit from the West Cork Rapid Response team where they learned about the importance of knowing their Eircode and how to make an emergency 999 call.
The Granuaile, at 80 metres in length and 16 metres in breadth, was one of the biggest ships to enter Cametrignane Sound.
At the official re-opening of Coachford Garda Station were Coachford Community Pre-School children Finn Healy, Lauren McCarthy, Aida O'Connell and Kayla Sheahan with Inspector Paul Crowley and Sgt Liz O'Sullivan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ruth Collins and Triona Collins at the official opening of Coachford Garda Station. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tadhg Murphy from Rosscarbery with seven of his granddaughters who are currently pupils at St Mary's National School in Rosscarbery, Amy Murphy, Clodagh Duggan, Eabha Duggan, Siún Duggan, Orla Murphy, Aisling Murphy and Meabh Murphy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Former pupils of Ardagh Boys National School in Rosscarbery, Michael Paul Hicks (who was a pupil and taught at the school from 1987 – 2020), Finbarr O'Sullivan, Noel Harte and Mike Hodnett (pupils at the school in the early 1970s) and James De Courcey (who attended in the 1950s) at an event at the school last Monday evening. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Emily’s Melodies School of Performing Arts just wrapped up their second year with an end-of-year circus themed showcase which was a celebration of the students’ hard work in singing, drama and dancing. During the event, the raffle raised €605 which was donated to West Cork Down Syndrome. Photo courtesy of Joe Chapman.
The Bantry Singing for the Brain group entertained at the launch of the Dementia Inclusive Community plan which was held at the Westlodge Hotel.
Joseph O’Sullivan enjoying the Castletownbere GAA fun day. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Alan Dromey, Conor O’Neill, Ger Connolly, Joe Knowles, Louise Kingston and Stephen O’Connell, members of the Shannonvale Community Group, assembled to announce their Summerfest programme of events for next weekend. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Darrara National School recently achieved their ninth Green Flag as part of the Green School initiative. Celebrating the event were Catherine Russell (Green Schools Ireland), Helen Roycroft (teacher and Green Schools co-ordinator), Christopher O’Sullivan and principal Claire Higgins with pupils Fionn O’Flynn, Tessa Howlin, Milly McEvoy, Jack Harrington, Sadbh O’Flynn, Ella Hurley and Brock Barrett.
Pamela Sheehan hanging a flower basket outside Burke by Design on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Stephen Berwind from Ballinascarthy and his dog Adelaide in Astna Square, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Darragh Murphy (left) from Lisselane, Clonakilty met up with Barryroe boys Ian Whelton and Conor Fleming. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jessica Shannon from Clonmel with Margaret O'Donnell, Judy Newman, Teresa Cullinane, Aoibhín Dromey and Sheila Dromey, all from Clonakilty, enjoying some food at the Clonakilty Street Carnival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barry Herlihy, winner of the Doheny lotto jackpot, being presented with a cheque of €3,800 from Doheny GAA chairman, Mark Farr.
Szilvia Babuschik and Chadella Muhezagiro from Ballineen having fun at the BBQ party at the Summer Fest last weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Keelan, Kerry and Ceara Godley from Enniskeane enjoying some time together at the Beda Summer Fest. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ballineen and Enniskeane Development Association (Beda) held its Summer Fest last weekend which included a vintage run and BBQ party. Lily Rose Carmody from Ballineen enjoyed the festivities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Teaching staff and pupils of Baryroe National School welcomed the Ibane members of the Cork LGFA team that won the All-Ireland U14 platinum final that included Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Aibhlin McCarthy and their coach Mary Harrington. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Ibane members of the Cork team that won the All-Ireland U14 platinum final and their coach Mary Harrington on a visit to the EuroSpar Supermarket Barryroe Co-Op with the Munster and All-Ireland trophies; Kate Collins, John Cuddihy (Eurospar Barryroe), Niamh Doyle, Aoife Harte, Christine Cahalane (Eurospar Barryroe), Aoife Walsh, Aibhlin McCarthy and Mary Harrington. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Bunratty United U9 team with their game faces on prior to their league cup match against Drinagh. It was all smiles on the homeward journey as they returned as winners with a score of 3-1. Darragh Kelleher, Toby Drummond and Jackson Collins Lindsay scored the goals.
Schull's Adrienne Arundel and Laura Goggin enjoying their lunch break in Astna Square on a recent visit to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils of Kilcrohane National School who received their First Holy Communion at the Star of the Sea Church recently are Fionn McCarthy, Mia Tobin, Leah O'Donovan and Danann McGettigan.
A large gathering assembled at Philips’ Green in Durrus last Sunday to mark the retirement of Josephine O'Donovan from the staff of the Muintir Bháire Community Pre-School. Included in the photo are past and present staff members from the pre-school including Katriona Callaghan, Jacinta Sullivan, Josephine O'Donovan and Katie Ward.
The swim section of the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon held recently in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
The hard working marshals at the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon were Paul Goss, Clara McGowan, Thomas Newman, John Logan and Jeremy Brosnan. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Damien Lyons presenting his winners cheque of €5,808 to Ballinascarthy GAA chairperson, Michael Ryan.
Some of the Timoleague National School pupils having fun as they queued for ice cream during the school's celebration day last Tuesday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Catherine Foley and Ruby Hurley enjoying some ice cream at Timoleague National School’s celebration day. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Martin Kelly, Brendan Fogarty, Ger Seaman (event sponsor), Conor Kelly, Daniel Seaman, Millie Seaman, Niall Morrissey and Phil Murphy (chairperson, Bandon GAA) at the official launch of the Bandon GAA Club’s golf classic which will be played on Friday July 4th at Bandon Golf Club.
Darragh Walsh, Conall McAuley and Will Cooper from Bandon Grammar School were all smiles before their English paper 2 Leaving Cert exam. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Girls from Castlelack National School who took part in a soccer blitz at Bandon Town Park recently. Front: Isobel O'Brien, Kayla Chappen and Libby Quirke. Back: Holly Crean, Kata Balogh, Charlotte Keppel, Maria and Ellison Hickey.
Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner during her amazing performance at the West Cork Hotel last Saturday. The concert was a complete sell-out and was organised to benefit Skibbereen Geriatric Society's new building project. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Alice Taylor and Margaret Murphy helping to paint the Innishannon bridge. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Cora Coleman, Gerard Coleman and Gard O'Donovan took first prize in the Ballymartle annual golf classic and club chairman Don Lordan presented the prizes. Kitty O'Shea's Bar Kinsale, Mac Plant and Ross Oil were the sponsors.
Darragh O'Connor, James Buckley and Evan O'Driscoll from Muskerry RFC with Munster and Ireland rugby star Jack Crowley at the opening of the new Atkins showroom in Bandon on Saturday June 14th.
The Kinsale Harbour Cruise protesters amongst the flotilla of boats against the 23- hectare mussel farm granted approval for Kinsale Harbour. (Panel: John Allen)
Rath National School’s sixth class boys did the community proud by reaching the FAI soccer final at the Aviva where they finished in third place in their group. Back: Ben Pitton Brady, Tadhg Ronan, Kingsley Crosby, Senan Whooley and Shane Hallihane (coach). Front: Jesse Best, Theo Best, Fionn Daly and Paddy Sheehy (captain).
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys who won their league match against Castlehaven last Friday evening in Rath. Back: Hugo O'Driscoll, Darragh Murphy, Fionn Daly, Conor Duggan, Oran Keane, Elliot Sellars, Jack O'Driscoll, Ian Fitzgerald and Shane Duggan. Front: Herman Marchenko, Liam O'Neill, Seán Duggan, Danny Coakley, Conor O'Sullivan, Daniel Swanton, Stephen O'Mahony and Cathal Ronan.
Congratulations to the sixth class at Rath National School on their recent graduation. They are wished the very best as they move on to secondary school. Back: James Hurley, Jesse Best, Tadhg Ronan, Fionn Daly, Paddy Sheehy, Senan Whooley, Kingsley Crosby, Ben Pitton Brady, Bill O’Driscoll and Theo Best. Front: Afiqah Binti Rosihidin, Ava Javid, Clara Hickey, Caoimhe Cottrell, Emer Crowley, Alexis O’Regan and Alice Johnson.
Pupils at Rath National School who were awarded with certificates and sports shop vouchers for fantastic attendance at school this year are, back: Cillian O’Mahony, Senan Whooley, Ellen and Méabh Collins (missed no days), Éabha O’Donovan, Darragh Murphy and Max Musgrave, Front: Jerry O’Mahony, Muireann Daly and Odhran Hannick (missed two days), Ellie Hannick, Rory Keane and Eoghan Collins (missed one day).
The Ilen Rovers U10 girls who played a series of very sporting mini games recently. Back: Ella Crowley, Mila Browne, Éirinn O’Driscoll, Ina O’Driscoll, Emma Keohane, Sophie O’Sullivan, Méabh Collins, Orlaith Brennan and Nell McCarthy. Front: Saoirse Hickey, Anna Bea, Clodagh Goggin, Sadie Kiely, Laura O’Mahony, Sarah Swanton, Grace Mueller and Keelin Crowley.
Conor and Connie O’Mahony from Rossmore and Timmy and Rachel O’Regan from Leap completed the 140km Tour De Conamara cycle in May as a fundraiser for Cancer Connect.
The O’Donovan Rossa golf classic organising committee with winners and members of the Carmody family.
Maultrahane National School children all enjoyed a visit from the West Cork Rapid Response team as part of their educational programme.
Emma Flynn and Jonathan Holland taking part in the three-legged race at the parish sports day which was organised by Dromore National School and which included the three schools in the parish; Dromore, Caheragh and Dreeny National Schools.
County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll performed the official launch of the upcoming Carbery Show which will be held on Thursday July 17th. Included in the photo are John Cahalane (show chairman), Cllr Brendan McCarthy, members of the committee and sponsors at Skibbereen Library where the launch was held. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Rob McGarry (vice-president, Carrigaline & District Lions Club), Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Dan Boyle and Cllr Jack White, deputising for the county mayor at Camden Fort Meagher at the start of the Fort2Fort Charity Cycle around Cork Harbour. (Photo: Adrian O'Herlihy)
The Crosshaven Tri Club at the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon which was held in Schull recently. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Barry Cronin, Tim Finn, Ronan Nagle, Kieran O'Sullivan and Brian Murphy from the Kinsale Tri Club after completing the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)