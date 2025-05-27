Out and About in West Cork

Above: Malwina Weleszwic from Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Eileen and Sinead Leonard with Jack Ryan from Baltimore at the Skibbereen Farmers Market last Saturday afternoon. (Photo; Anne Minihane.)
The annual Bandon Show took place today with thousands of people attending to see horse and cattle classes, along with poultry and arts & crafts competitions. There was also food stalls and a childrens fun fair. Two year old Mia O'Regan enjoying the fun fair. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
John O'Brien, Ina O'Leary,with Mary and James O'Brien at the annual agricultural show that was held at Bandon, Co. Cork. - (Photo: David Creedon)
Mary and Tony Enright from Leap enjoy the fine weather at the annual agricultural show that was held at Bandon, Co. Cork. - (Photo: David Creedon)
Peter and Clodagh Kennelly from Ardfert clean their Holstein Freisen cow at the annual agricultural show that was held at Bandon, Co. Cork. - (Photo: David Creedon)
Boby O'Connell from Co. Limerick with his Charolais Heifer and Shauna Canny from Co. Clare with her Limousin head for judging at the annual agricultural show that was held at Bandon, Co. Cork. (Photo: David Creedon)
Pictured at the agricultural show at Bandon was Ann and Sophie Kingston. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Rory O'Donovan from Toureen showing his BB calf in the Bandon Co-Op sponsored Dairy Beef Calf Class
Young Tom O'Connor checking out the hardware at the Reserve Defence Force Display at Bandon Show, under the watchful eye of Corporal Kevin Buttimer, F Coy 12BN, Skibbereen. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Olympian Nicola Tuthill speaking at the opening of Bandon Show
Barry Kirby and Rocky baling silage in Reenascreena. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pictured from left Daniel O'Sulliva, Connor Kelly and Noel Quinlan from Ring rowing club at the Bantry endurance regatta 2025. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Above: Anna Crowley, Helen Gallahger, and Mary Dwyer at Tragumna beach. (Photo: Anne Minihane).
Above: Tammy Daly, Enniskea at the Bandon show.(Photo: Denis Boyle)
The Bantry Coastal Sculling Regatta took place at the aerodrome in Bantry today, with teams from all over West Cork competing. David Lynch; Peter Crowley and Matthew Nixon of Kilmacsimon RC. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Claire Crowley and her son Alex Stones at Tragumna beach.(Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Bantry Coastal Sculling Regatta took place at the aerodrome in Bantry today, with teams from all over West Cork competing. Playing in the water at the regatta was 5 year old Amelia Tanner from Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Skibbereen local Michael O’Regan did exceptionally well at the International Muscle Contest which was held last week in Dublin, where he won a total of three medals.
Cora Harrington (second from right) at the West Cork Garda Youth Awards with her sister Emer and parents Stephen and Andrea.
John Walsh, a member of Schull Tidy Towns, has been busy cleaning the Main Street pavement in preparation for this week’s Fastnet Film Festival. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Ellmarie, Eoghan, Arthur and Fionn O'Shea from Ballinhassig after Cork's victory over Waterford in the recent minor final. Eoghan, who is a grandson of the late Donie Coleman, added two points to the Cork tally.
Bantry Credit Union is proud to be associated with the West Cork Jesters, a team that all began with a game of tag rugby at CoAction in 2018, that was inspired and organised by Bantry’s Nobby Dunne. Bantry Credit Union supported the Jesters in the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Cork in 2022 and is delighted to support the participation of Bantry-man Sean Healy in the Jesters’ team that is representing West Cork at the IMART Rugby World Cup in Spain next month. Credit Union staff Noreen Cronin, Anna Fitzgerald, Finbarr O'Shea and Peadar Noonan welcomed Jesters’ Sean Healy and Joy Robinson to the office to mark the occasion.
Trevor McGuirk, Mel Devine, Danny Mullins (overall winner), Kenneth Kingston, Deirdre O'Brien, Shauna Buttimer and Michael O'Brien all represented Bantry Athletic Club at the Run Killarney half marathon.
Transition Year students from Coláiste Pobail created an attractive mural for Bantry Library’s music themed space. Included are some of the students who worked on the project with Mr Leonard Graham from the College’s Art Department: Joe Murnane, Callum O’Donoghue, Nicol Lenczuk, Valerija Buseveca, Katelyn Kingston, and Keisha Paradza,
Ann Kingston, Susan Moloney, Aine Burke, Marie Barrett, Eoin Deasy, Ciara Hurley, Clodagh Ring and Katelynn Crowley all wishing Marie Barrett the best in her venture. Marie will be representing Bantry at this year’s Cork Rose of Tralee selection in the Rochestown Park Hotel on Sunday June 1st. She is kindly being sponsored by her boss Eoin Deasy from Coens Pharmacy, Bantry.
Children of Trafrask and Adrigole Schools celebrated their First Holy Communion with their Michelle Tobin (teacher), Fr Martin Sheehan, Louisa O’Donoghue (teacher), Harriet Fasanya, Amy Crowley, Panas Fedorchuk, Rìona Carey, Paudie O’Grady, Jamie Lynch, Fionn O’Donoghue and Lucy Lynch. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Members of the Dunmanway hillwalking club enjoying a walk to O’Sullivan Beare’s castle on Dursey Island.
Sinéad O’Donovan leading the Rath tractor run which was held in memory of her recently deceased brother, Danny Connolly, from Rath. All proceeds of the run were in aid of cancer research.
Aoibheann Ferguson, Mark O’Driscoll, Genevieve Howe Prior, Sean Finnegan, Orla Herlihy and Lisa O’Sullivan (teacher) from Kinsale Community School at the Gaelbhratach awards ceremony last week where the students were awarded the flag in recognition of their efforts to inspire and empower their school communities to speak Irish. (Photo: Cathal Mac an Bheatha)
A charity spinathon will be held on Friday May 30th in the Clonakilty Bank of Ireland branch from 10am to 4pm to support the West Cork Jesters journey to the IMART Mixed Abilities Rugby World Cup. The bank recently donated €500 to the cause. On the day, everyone is welcome to take part in the spinathon to raise some funds.
Aidan Holland from Ballymacowen, Clonakilty got this sign made to remind people to slow down. He hopes it will save lives, especially coming into the bank holiday weekend.
Locals Lorna and Ed Twomey with their children Beth and Oliver out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Julianne and Cathal O'Leary from Ardfield enjoying a day out as Cathal tries a few options on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Susan McCarthy of Meelin Stud being wished a happy 70th birthday by Meramarr the horse at the Bandon Agricultural Show last Sunday.
Orlaith O'Leary of Cripple Hill, Bandon enjoying Ger's Mobile Farm last Sunday at the Bandon show.
The Bandon U11s who travelled by bus to Castle Road in Cork to support the Bandon minors in the county final.
Laura Breen from Goggins Hill National School celebrated her First Holy Communion on May 17th at the Church of the Most Holy Heart of Mary, Goggins Hill, Ballinhassig parish.
Pupils of Carrigboy NS received their First Holy Communion at the Sacred Heart Church in Durrus last Sunday. Back: Fr Ben Hodnett, Eoghan Ward, Stephen O'Keeffe, Peadar Williamson, Oisín McNulty, Sadie Ward, Ms Elizabeth Mee and Ms Carina Hurley. Front: Kristian Levis Alford, Alex Coughlan, Caoimhe Deacy, Clodagh McCarthy, Hanna O'Driscoll and Tiah Carroll O'Driscoll. Photo courtesy of Donal O'Connell.
Some of the participants in the recent Darkness Into Light walk in Kilcrohane seen on top of the Goat's Path at daybreak. Photo courtesy of Donal O'Connell.
The Lady Catherine, skippered by Mark Gannon, at the pontoon in Courtmacsherry following the maritime and historical tour around Courtmacsherry Bay which was organised by Atlantic Whale and Wildlife Tours in aid of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat 200 celebrations. During the three-hour evening trip on Wednesday May 7th, that raised close on €1,000, author and historian Jerome Lordan of the Old Head provided the commentary. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Brian and Emily Cotter from Dunmanway busy selling tickets at the Long Strand tractor, truck and car run which started at The Fish Basket, Castlefreke. The run was held in aid of Cancer Connect and the West Cork Jesters. (Photo: David Patterson)
Kilcolman NS pupils Jane Moyles, Michael Tanner and McKenna Thorne celebrating their First Holy Communion. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Maura Allen on Pier Road surrounded by her band of civic-minded helpers last Saturday as they cleaned up the village in preparation for the Fastnet Film Festival visitors.
The international students who depart for home at the end of this term will be missed and remembered by staff and students at Schull Community College. Sbohem, búcsú, adiós, arrivederci, auf wiedersehen, au revoir, saluu, slán and safe home.
GAA club president Dan Murphy with Seán O'Flynn at the Ballinascarthy stand in the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway at the recent Carbery GAA centenary celebrations.
James and Amanda Cussen from Rosscarbery enjoying their day at the Long Strand tractor, truck and car run which started at The Fish Basket, Castlefreke. The run was held in aid of Cancer Connect and the West Cork Jesters. (Photo: David Patterson)
Tom Keavney and Stephen O’Brien from Plant Hire Ltd working at the tennis courts in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
The children and staff at Care-A-Lot childcare in Crossbarry recently had a surprise visit from some of the children's parents. Fergal and Amy Coughlan brought two calves from their farm and Fergal spoke to the children about the different types of cows and what the Carbery factory does as a local company and the process of making cheese. The Carbery group kindly sponsored goodie bags for all the children who had a great day.
Mary Ward from Clonakilty with her twin daughters Ameilia (left) and Alice Burns, who are enjoying some food in Kennedy Gardens on a sunny day. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Meghan, Don and Ella Coakley from Clonakilty were all helping again this year at the Long Strand tractor, truck and car run which started at The Fish Basket, Castlefreke. The run was held in aid of Cancer Connect and the West Cork Jesters. (Photo: David Patterson)
Michelle, Eva and Isabelle Mockler from Reenascreena with Diesel the dog, enjoying their day in the sun at the Long Strand tractor, truck and car run which started at The Fish Basket, Castlefreke. The run was held in aid of Cancer Connect and the West Cork Jesters. (Photo: David Patterson)
Jessica Murphy and Rachel Twomey, both of St Mary’s Macroom, who were award winners at the recent Young Journalist Ireland awards. Jessica won first prize in the sports journalism category for her article on male dominance within the high levels of equestrian sport. Rachel, meanwhile, took third prize in the features category for her piece, Silent Mode - A Week Without my Phone. (Photo: Chris Bellew)
Sophie O'Donnell, Kasey Cotter and Callie O'Donoghue, all from Bantry, having fun in the sun and cooling off by jumping into the sea. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Beekeeper Rebecca Newenham of Coolmore Bees checking her hives while doing routine maintenance at her workshop in Carrigaline on the eve of World Bee Day last week. (Photo: David Creedon)
Rath NS boys are Munster champions after doing exceptionally well in the Sciath na Scol competition. They will play in the All-Ireland in the Aviva Stadium on June 11th. Back: Kingsley Crosby, Paddy Sheehy (captain), Senan Whooley and Tadhg Ronan. Front: Fionn Daly, Jesse Best, Theo Best and Ben Pitton Brady.
The Ilen Rovers U10 girls who took part in a blitz against Castlehaven, Kilmacabea and Rosscarbery in Union Hall last Saturday morning. Back: Ella Crowley, Ina O’Driscoll, Éirinn O’Driscoll, Emma Keohane, Méabh Collins, Orlaith Brennan and Mila Browne. Front: Keelin Crowley, Saoirse Hickey, Sarah Swanton, Grace Surazynska-Mueller, Sadie Kiely and Clodagh Goggin.
At the Foróige service awards ceremony were John Dennigan (RYO Foróige), Diarmuid O'Donovan (Leap), Betty Hennessy (Ballinascarthy), Den Joe Twomey (Leap) and Denis O'Brien (development manager, Foróige)
Breda, Caoimhe and Mikey O’Sullivan expressed thanks to everyone who supported the ‘Mick The Finest’ darts tournament which was held at the Eldon Hotel in early February. The event was a major success and raised €4,345 for Bru Columbanus. Thanks was expressed to the Eldon Hotel and Cian O’Mahony, Wesco who donated prize money and trophies and to everyone who supported the fundraiser in any way. The event was held in memory of the late Mick O’Sullivan.
Skibbereen Active Retirement and Social Club posed for a photo on the steps of Russborough House during their enjoyable four day trip to Arklow.
Aoife Long, Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha and Sinead Barry showing solidarity with Palestine at the Skibbereen weekly march. The march takes place every Saturday at 12.30pm to highlight the ongoing suffering of the Palestinians.