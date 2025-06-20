Ocean to City - a day to remember for the Myross Rowing Club crew

MYROSS Rowing Club was proud to take part in this year’s Ocean to City race aboard Naomh Bríd, the beautifully restored 30-year-old timber yawl.

After months of preparation and care poured into bringing the yawl back to life, it was an unforgettable moment for Ray Cahalane, Damien Deasy, Michael Limerick, Ray Limerick and Hannah Connolly to launch her into the legendary race.

Due to rough weather conditions, the course was shortened from the usual 28km to 20km – but what it lacked in distance, it more than made up for in challenge and spirit!

Battling wind alongside hundreds of other hardy rowers only made the sense of camaraderie and adventure stronger.

Despite the conditions, the atmosphere on the water, and along the banks, was electric.

Thanks was expressed to the incredible supporters who came out to cheer the team on - every shout and wave lifted the spirits and pushed the team forward.

The race was not just about crossing the finish line, the club was rowing in support of three amazing charities: Irish Cancer Society, Union Hall RNLI and Skibbereen Community Hospital.

Myross Rowing Club expressed thanks to everyone who has already donated, an unbelievable €13,917 has already been raised.

If anyone would still like to contribute, donations can be accepted at the Myross Rowing Club Ocean to City 2025 page at iDonate.ie.