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No foul play detected following death of man near Farran

October 26th, 2026 11:13 AM

No foul play detected following death of man near Farran Image
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Gardaí have confirmed that foul play is not suspected following the death of a man in his 30s in Farran, Co Cork, early Sunday morning.

​Emergency services were called to a property along the N22 between Ovens and Farnanes at approximately 3:20 am, where the man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.

​His body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where a post-mortem examination was conducted this afternoon. Gardaí stated that the results are not being released for operational reasons.

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​A file is currently being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

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