A lucky West Cork player may have won €77,437 after they matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s National Lottery draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Saturday at Collins SuperValu on Main Street in Carrigaline.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto draw were: 2, 15, 24, 25, 30, 43, and the bonus was 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners are advised to contact 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].

National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan said: “If you’re one of our winners, sign the back of your ticket, keep it somewhere safe and contact our prize claims team.”

There was no winner of Saturday’s €3.5m jackpot, meaning tonight’s prize is heading for an estimated €3.6m.