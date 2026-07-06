Conor Hourihane excited to land Leicester City assistant manager role

CHATTING to the Star Sport Podcast during his short visit home to Bandon last month, Conor Hourihane discussed his next move in coaching.

At the time, he was weighing up his options, having parted ways with Barnsley at the end of last season.

‘Some people dip their toe into management and decide it’s not for them, but that hasn’t happened with me,’ Hourihane said, reflecting on his first season as a head coach.

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‘At the minute, I’m still quite open-minded because I’m young. Whether that’s a head coach role or an assistant role under the right manager, I’m open to both if they help me keep moving in the right direction.

‘I’m not sitting here saying I have to be a head coach tomorrow. That’s ultimately where I want to get back to, but if the right head coach role comes along, brilliant. If not, maybe there’s an assistant role where I can learn from a really good manager and continue developing.’

Three weeks later, Hourihane started his new job this week as assistant manager at Leicester City.

It’s a move that makes sense for the West Cork man, as he can learn under new Foxes boss Russell Martin, who has managed both Rangers and Southampton.

Former Premier League champions Leicester are looking to rebuild following back-to-back relegations, and will line out in League One this season. It’s a division Hourihane knows well, having played in the league with Barnsley, as well as being the Tykes head coach last season.

Given his accelerated rise through the coaching ranks in recent seasons, this also offers Hourihane (35) the opportunity to learn, and gain more experience. In 2024, he rejoined Barnsley as a player/coach, and within that first season he moved to assistant coach, interim head coach, and was ultimately appointed Barnsley boss in April 2025.

Now, with a full season as a head coach under his belt, he has the chance to develop more in his latest role.

‘The respect I have now for managers has gone through the roof,’ he said, having sat in the hot-seat for a season.

‘When you look at people who have been doing the job for 10, 15 or 20 years and consistently producing results, it’s remarkable.

‘The pressure never stops. It’s relentless.

‘Managers like David Moyes or Steve Bruce might not always get the credit they deserve because they’re not winning titles like Pep Guardiola or Sir Alex Ferguson did, but to stay in the game that long and keep producing season after season is incredible.’