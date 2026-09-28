Plans to redevelop Maxol service station in Clonakilty

MAXOL Limited has applied for permission to redevelop its service station in Clonakilty, writes Martin Steinmetz.

The proposal for the station near the roundabout at the junction of Mayor’s Walk Road and Skibbereen/Western Road would bring the former John Crowley service station next door into the existing Maxol site.

The old station would be cleared, including its forecourt, shop, garage, storage tanks and other buildings.

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Maxol also plans to remove its existing automatic car wash and service bays, according to the plans.

They would be replaced by a new 1,091sqm conveyor and valet car wash facility.

Customers would be able to drive through the new wash area, with space also provided for valet services and staff facilities.

The car parking layout would be changed to provide 32 spaces, including two electric-vehicle charging spaces and three spaces for people with disabilities.

The plans include equipment to collect rainwater and recycle and treat water used by the car wash.

Access to the service station would continue from Skibbereen/Western Road, using separate entrance and exit points.

The existing access from Mayor’s Walk Road would also be improved for vehicles and pedestrians.

The proposed works would take place across a site of approximately 0.56 hectares. Council planners have also received a Natura Impact Statement with the application to consider any possible effects on nearby protected habitats and wildlife.