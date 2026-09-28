Temporary home for Clonakilty arts centre as creatives seek a new permanent base

CREATIVES in Clonakilty are settling into their new home at No 8 Kent Street after a year of uncertainty about the future of the town’s community arts centre.

Clonakilty Community Arts Centre was at Astna Square until the end of February.

And for the next six months the centre will be based on the ground floor of the council-owned property across from Clonakilty Library.

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An exhibition of members’ artwork has been on display in its new gallery since last Saturday. The centre, which has a striking red front door, also hosted a gig as part of Clonakilty Guitar Festival and an open mic event over the weekend.

Artist James Waller, who is chairman on its Board of Directors, said at the exhibition launch that this was a launch on many levels.

“It’s the launch of an exhibition, the launch of a new temporary arts centre and also the launch of a pilot scheme for Kent Street,” he said.

“The whole of 2025 was a time of intense lobbying for community infrastructure for the town. The arts centre was losing its space and we needed help. We could not and cannot compete in a commercial environment and afford commercial rents.”

James said the centre now had a six-months lease agreement with Cork County Council. He expressed gratitude to the council for making the space available. “This is the fruition of active lobbying from many groups and also a result of the public consultation on the future of Kent Street last year. What we want to do is show as much as we can how transformative such a space can be for the town and how much it’s needed.”

The town’s new arts space includes a gallery and an office. A backroom is also part of the new set up and the community arts group is welcoming expressions of interest from other small arts groups who would like to use it for events such as book launches, workshops, small music gigs or theatre rehearsals.

Meanwhile, its members are still looking for a permanent space after the six month lease is up. They are appealing to private property owners in Clonakilty to come forward if they would like to make their space available.

Curator Mark Whitesides said the new premises are already proving very popular.

“The exhibition opening on Saturday went very well,” said Mark. “There has been a lot of uncertainty in the last year and we’ve had a lot of support. I’m delighted that we have found a new home, even if it’s temporary.”

The launch of the members exhibition was attended by Cllrs Isobel Towse (SD) and Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire), who was deputising for the chair of West Cork Municipal District, Cllr Danny

Collins.

The new Clonakilty Community Arts website is now live at www.clonarts.ie.