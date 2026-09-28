Bridget O'Mahony's secret to reaching 100 years is adventure and vitality

THE key to reaching 100 years for Bandon woman Bridget O’Mahony is resilience, kindness, adventure and an enduring love of family.

That enduring love was certainly evident at her 100th birthday celebrations held in Copper Grove in Bandon last Saturday where she was surrounded by family, friends and neighbours.

She even took time out during her hectic celebrations to answer a much unexpected video phone call from An Taoiseach Michéal Martin, who sent on his congratulations as well as those of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who knew that Bridget had lived in Manchester for a time.

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She was also delighted to receive messages from both TV star Graham Norton and football pundit Roy Keane.

Speaking to the Southern Star, her son Dan said that his mum was born on September 18 1926 near Tragumna, outside Skibbereen.

“Although she arrived during a memorable year in Irish history, she often laughs that she never made it onto the 1926 Census, as it had been completed before her birth,” said Dan.

“Her family moved to Derrycool outside Bandon and it was there she met my dad, Michael. She then spent part of her youth in Manchester where she embraced new opportunities and even learned to drive in a Jaguar!”

Her heart remained in West Cork and she returned home to marry Michael and they raised their children Michael, Dan and Anne creating a home filled with warmth, laughter and community spirit. Bridget enjoyed a lifetime of travel exploring Europe, USA, Canada, Singapore and Australia long before international travel became commonplace.

“Following Michael’s passing in 2010, Bridget continued to live independently and moved into Bandon in 2017. Renowned for her determination and vitality she was still driving well into her 90s and remains in remarkable good health today. She is a keen gardener and loves politics and sport.”

Dan added that one sentiment was shared by all at her birthday celebrations.

“Bridget O’Mahony’s century has been defined by resilience, kindness, adventure and enduring love of family. Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary achievement, but those who know her best believe her greatest legacy lies in the countless lives she has touched along the way.”