New arrivals light up Courtmacsherry

EXACTLY 12 months after they received the keys of their new home in Courtmacsherry, Martin and Sorcha Middleton have really lit up their new community with a stunning Christmas display to raise funds for Courtmacsherry RNLI and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

It’s not really a new scene for the couple as they had a smaller display in their former home in Crosshaven, Martin told The Southern Star.

‘My Dad always had a display in his house in Crosshaven. Sadly, he passed away last year and I inherited his display and have now added it to what we have ourselves,’ he said.

Work for the display in Courtmacsherry began last summer when Martin began building the various platforms that now wrap around the perimeter of their new home. The last month has been spent putting the various pieces in place.

‘The first piece (on the right) is the nativity scene, something my Dad had as well and cherished. Next to that are the carol singers, those were made in 1998 in Canada. The man and woman at the front, I’ve got the hymn book with them. Next to them there’s a soldier guard, also from around 2000 and brought from Canada. Most of the other pieces are American. Our own collections were procured either here or in England.’

Martin and Sorcha raised around €700 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital last year.

They haven’t set a target this time around but are hopeful of a generous response in their new neighbourhood.

‘Life is very good here, it’s a lovely area and suits us perfectly. We have met a lot of the locals but not all, everybody’s been very helpful.’

The choice of the Courtmacsherry RNLI was obvious as Martin’s late father was a member of Crosshaven RNLI and the Coast Guard.