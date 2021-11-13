COUNTRY music sensation Nathan Carter is Bandon bound this December for two intimate Christmas concerts which will take place in the Bandon GAA Pavilion.

And with interest at fever pitch, it’s no surprise the first of those concerts is already fully reserved, with tickets for the second show selling fast. The concerts are being presented by Bandon Business Association (BBA), who previously brought the Wagon Wheel singer to Bandon three years ago to play a sold out fundraiser concert at St Patrick’s Church in the town.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Liz Bryan, secretary of BBA, said her phone has been hopping since they announced the two concert dates.

‘These concerts are about giving an uplift to the community of Bandon and surrounding areas after what has been a difficult last 18 months,’ said Liz.

‘It’s also about creating footfall in the town ahead of the Christmas period and judging by the queries already it seems that people have been starved of live music so it’s great that we can host these concerts and we want to thank Bandon GAA also for the use of their hall.’

Nathan takes to the stage on December 11th and 12th with support from Paula K O’Brien from Clonakilty on Saturday show, while Munster Mix support him on the Sunday night.

Tickets are priced at €36 and are available from O’Farrell’s Newsagents or by contacting Liz Bryan on 086-2652872.

For a chance to win a set of tickets to see Nathan in Bandon, see next week’s Southern Star, out on Thursday.