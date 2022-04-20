Music teacher Rachel set for nationwide tour

GLANDORE’S Rachael O’Donovan has gone from posting online videos of her playing dance classics on her piano to now touring nationwide with Declan Pierce’s ‘Block Rocking Beats’.

And she isn’t stopping here as she is set to play some of the biggest festivals this summer including Electric Picnic in Stradbally, The Sea Sessions in Bundoran and Independence in Mitchelstown with the Today FM DJ and his team.

Rachael took to the Cyprus Avenue stage recently for her third ever gig and several of the dates for the nationwide tour are already sold out, with the tour running until the end of next month.

The talented music teacher, who teaches at Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin, was first invited by Declan to support them at Cork Opera House last October. She had already received the endorsement of Dutch superstar DJ Tiesto, who shared her video of Samuel Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’, while she grew a famous fan base including Line of Duty actors.

‘It’s actually crazy that this has happened and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be going on a nationwide tour as well as playing festivals like Electric Picnic which I love going to,’ Rachael told The Southern Star.

‘When I started doing those videos for the 30-day music challenge I was just doing it to keep myself busy during lockdown. This was my dream of course so I can’t believe it’s actually happening.’

Rachael’s said her first live gig with Declan and The Hit Machine at the Cork Opera House last year was the ‘definitely the most amazing thing she has done in her life so far.

‘Declan is so nice and it was he who invited me to go on tour with them and none of this would have happened without him as he saw my potential so I’m very grateful to him.’

‘When I took to the stage then I thought no one would know who I was but I found the audience shouting my name and it was amazing and even better that my family and friends were there too to see me on the big stage.’

Rachael quipped that her dad Paul is now her number one fan and now listens to the ‘Block Rocking Beats’ show on Today FM every Friday for the full three hours and is getting well versed in house music.

‘Declan even gave him a mention on his radio show last Friday and he was delighted. Our electricity went out last week and he made sure I had a torch over my piano so I could practice away. I’d say he’d nearly come to all my gigs if he could! He even comes up with song suggestions which is great.’

For more details on gigs see @RachaelODonovan on Twitter