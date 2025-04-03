Mizen Head visitor centre opens after major revamp

THE newly revamped Mizen Head visitor centre is reopening for the season this Saturday, March 29th. Over the last two years, there have been many disruptions due to ongoing construction and renovation.

‘Between planning delays, bad weather, Covid lockdowns, bureaucracy and tragedy, the total time for the makeover has been six years,’ according to Sue Hill, one of the community volunteers who have made this a major tourism attraction.

Ms Hill went on to say that the new extension to the Mizen Café will enable more people to eat their meals inside in comfort, whatever the weather.

Meanwhile, in the extension to the visitor’s centre, there is a metro videowall, measuring 3.5mx2.4m, showing a commissioned drone video by Peppe Foti on the gable. Filmed over two years, Sue said this wonderful video shows what it is like to view the cliffs from the ocean. ‘It’s the view that many hapless sailors saw as their ships, lost in fog, collided with the rocks, before the Fog Signal Station was built in 1909-10,’ she said.

At the other gable the old Foreland buoy has been completely restored and brought into to protect it from the elements.

Meanwhile, outdoors, there is a new playpark, and new locations for the SS Irada propeller and the Fáilte Ireland Fingerpost sign, as well as a new picnic terrace, and a lined car park.

Much of the renovation has been infrastructural. A new water treatment plant that meets every EU standard has taken the place of the septic tank that was in use for over thirty years.

As Mizen Head is a special area of conservation, there were stringent regulations around planning and environmental concerns, said Sue. Underground water tanks and a well have been installed to store water for when the cruise ship visitor buses take a restroom stop and the busy summer days. Elsewhere, the kitchen has had an upgrade with a new cool room, wash-up area, meeting health and safety requirements throughout. A bulk gas tank has also been incorporated in the site.

The wiring in the Keepers Quarters has been renewed, and the ‘Rescue at Sea’ computer has been updated. There are new security cameras, while wifi and a webcam are being installed.

All the Velux windows in the older sections of the Visitor Centre have been renewed as well as the windows in the entrance.

‘After 33 years, a facelift was needed,’ said Sue, who is urging people to visit the centre and judge the upgrades: ‘Come and see for yourself!’