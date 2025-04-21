Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Missing carrots in Charles Fort

April 21st, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Missing carrots in Charles Fort Image
Esther the bunny urgently needs some help finding her carrots in Kinsale.

Esther the bunny is down in Charles Fort in Kinsale, and looking forward to her annual Easter Party with her friends, but unfortunately, Esther has misplaced her carrots!

With a meal planned to perfection, of carrot soup to begin, braised carrots for a main, and a sumptuous dessert of carrot cake all washed down with carrot juice, what is she to do? 

Esther is looking for young helpers to come and save the day, with the hunt taking place each day at Charles Fort Fortress from 10am until 5pm until the 27th April.

Admission is free for children under 12, but they must be accompanied by an adult with an admission ticket for €5 per adult.

The Easter hunt is one of a number of events taking place at OPW sites across the country

*****

