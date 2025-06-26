Muzzle dog or else, says judge

A BANDON dog owner, whose German Shepherd was found on the public road without a muzzle, must control her dog, a judge warned last week.

Lauraita Novikaite of Kildarra, Bandon did not appear at Bandon District Court last week to face a charge of failing to control her dog, which is a restricted breed.

Cork County Council solicitor Conor Buckley told the court the accused failed to appear in court on the first occasion.

‘She was notified and received a fine of €300 and didn’t pay it and was then issued with this summons,’ he said.

Council dog warden John McCarthy told the court that at 2.24pm on October 29th last he received a call from a member of the public about a loose dog in the Kildarra area.

‘I saw a German Shepherd loose on the road and followed it back to the property of Ms Novikaite. I had previously rang her about the dog and she said she had left the house and failed to restrain her dog,’ said Mr McCarthy.

‘I believe the dog follows her when she leaves the house and I’ve told that she has to chain him up.’

He said he met Ms Novikaite at her property the following day and issued a fine under Section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act, which was not paid.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted: ‘There could have been children playing. I take a serious view of this as it’s a dangerous dog going around without a muzzle.’

She asked Mr Buckley why the Council wasn’t seeking to put down the dog, adjourning the case to July 4th.

The judge directed Ms Novikaite to come to court on that date and pay the fine.

‘She better come to court to confirm that she has a plan and also that she is getting a muzzle for her dog.’