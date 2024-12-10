Michelin Guide adds Kinsale’s Rare restaurant

A KINSALE restaurant inspired by a restaurant inspired by the flavours of a region in India has been recognised by the Michelin Guide.

Rare at The Blue Haven in Kinsale announced this week as one of three Irish additions to The Michelin Guide of Great Britain & Ireland.

Rare’s executive head chef Meeran Manzoor created a menu inspired by the South Indian flavours of Tamil Nadu.

Described by the guide as ‘understated and engaging’, Rare’s dining room and open kitchen offers a personal touch with chefs delivering dishes to the table and uses ingredients like chilli, coconut, tamarind, and date, all paired with West Cork’s finest local produce.

‘The team and I are overjoyed to be added to the Michelin Guide. Each tasting menu reflects our creativity and passion, and we’re honoured to be acknowledged in this way,’ said Meeran.

Rare joins other notable November additions from Ireland, including Landline Restaurant in Kerry and Matsukawa Restaurant in Dublin.