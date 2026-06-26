Michael Dwyer Festival talent competition results

THE standard was very high and there was a wide selection of different traditional instruments including tin whistle, flute, fiddle, accordion and concertina.

The two judges were Eileen O'Driscoll (Kilcatherine) and Linda Quinlan (Cork and Allihies).

Some of the results as are follows: U9, 1st, Dennis Harrington, and joint 2nd, Seamus O'Sullivan and Elsa Harrington; joint 3rd, Fionn Harrington, Sonny Dudley and Nancy Dudley; U12, joint 1st, Mary Harrington and Amy Browne;

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joint 2nd, Alice Harrington and Michéal Browne; and joint 3rd, Sheila Sheehan and Sadhbh Kelly; U16, 1st, Ciara Ni Mhurcu; 2nd, Colin O'Neill; and 3rd, Cian O'Neill. In the slow air competition, the results were as follows: 1st, Annie Goulding Cup, Ciara Ni Mhurcu; 2nd, Mary Harrington; and 3rd, Colin O'Neill.

The overall competition winner of the Michael Dwyer Cup was awarded to Mary Harrington.