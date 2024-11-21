Michael Collins takes center stage: Lecture hosted by Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society

MICHAEL Collins features as the lecture theme for the Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society on Thursday, November 28th in the Temperance Hall in Kinsale at 8 pm.

Revealing the many layers of the enigmatic Collins, considered a colossus of twentieth-century history, is Mr Tim Crowley.

Considered to be one of the foremost historians on the life of the Clonakilty native, Crowley has dedicated much of his life into delving into the story of a man, who ultimately played a pivotal part in defeating an Empire.

From his family farm at Sam’s Cross to his time spent in London, Collins launches himself into Irish history following his release from the Frongoch internment camp in December 1916.

Masterminding not just the funding of the War of Independence, he was of course central to the military campaign and most notably his involvement in the counter-intelligence war.

A decisive character following the Anglo-Treaty of 1921, Collins's death in his own county in August 1922 was a tragic episode in a bitter Civil War.

Anyone remotely interested in the tale of Collins should not miss what promises to be a fascinating lecture under the direction of Mr Crowley.