Mayor’s Skibbereen gala will benefit two West Cork charity groups

CANCER Connect and CoAction West Cork are the two charities chosen to receive vital funds from this year’s County Mayor’s Charity Gala, which will take place this year at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

The annual fundraising gala will feature a drinks reception, three-course dinner, and entertainment from special guests including comedian Chris Kent.

Those attending will also be entertained with music, dancing, and a charity raffle, all to raise funds for the two worthy local beneficiaries.

Cancer Connect provides complimentary, flexible, and confidential transportation for cancer treatments at hospitals in Cork, with a dedicated team of over 500 volunteer drivers who offer reliable transport to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and other cancer-related services for everyone in County Cork. Meanwhile, CoAction was founded by a group of parents in West Cork in 1974 to enable their children with disabilities to be supported within their local community.

Today it provides day services, respite, residential, home supports, homeshare and multidisciplinary supports for adults with an intellectual disability. Children with an intellectual disability can access respite, home supports, Saturday clubs and summer camps.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said it is an honour for the gala to be taking place in Skibbereen, providing as it does the opportunity to celebrate and to showcase West Cork, ‘but more importantly it is an opportunity to support the incredible work of two charities who are making a huge difference to the lives of the people they support,’ he said.

‘Cancer Connect provide so much more than a spin to hospital, as their volunteers bring compassion, friendship and community support. CoAction’s dedication to helping each person to reach their full potential and live the life that they choose is truly remarkable. I am inviting everyone to join us for a fantastic evening and help to raise funds for two very worthy causes.’

Tickets are on sale now for €100 for the gala, which takes place in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen on Saturday, May 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased online via Cork County Council.

Dress code is semi-formal, and 100% of proceeds will be distributed equally between Cancer Connect and CoAction West Cork.