Macroom’s Clodagh releases first single

SOULFUL pop singer Clodagh, who hails from Macroom, has released ‘You Got Me’ – her first single since her gorgeous debut EP ‘In All of Your Glory’ in 2019.

Whereas her debut EP had a strong auto-biographical focus on mental health, with all proceeds from the EP and the live show to launch it being donated to ‘A Lust for Life,’ this new single is more of an easy-listening summer song.

Clodagh O’Sullivan, says: ‘My EP was very much focused around mental health and promoting positive mental health and during a time that is so uncertain and anxiety provoking, I think now is that time for some easy listening, relatable summer song. And during this time my way of promoting positive mental health is by finding projects to keep my head clear and sharing that.’

The singer, who is from Macroom, has received a lot of praise for her vocal style. In addition to studying at BIMM Dublin, Clodagh has trained under renowned vocal coaches Gemma Sugrue (RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Chic, Billy Ocean, Jerry Fish, Lee Fields) and Chris Johnson (The Naked Vocalist). She herself teaches as a vocal coach when she’s not studying for her final year of college.

‘I love theory and was trying to play with more advanced concepts like modes in a context where it didn’t stand out as a modal song,’ Clodagh says.

‘You Got Me is about growing as a person and the struggle that can present when you have to let people go in life, that feeling of people being infatuated by a person that you shouldn’t and resisting temptations.’

Born in Rhode Island in the States, Clodagh moved back to Ireland with her father when she was very young.

A big fan of Lianne La Havas, Tom Odell and Jessie Ware, Clodagh’s love for layered harmonies has already seen her compared to the likes of Lisa Hannigan and Wyvern Lingo.

Last year, she was selected to do a residency at Attica Audio, as part of Donegal Arts Festival, with producers Tommy McLaughlin (Villagers, Soak, In Their Thousands, Ailbhe Reddy) and Rocky O’Reilly (Gary Lightbody, And So I Watch You From Afar, The Wood Burning Savages).

She was also chosen for a specialist jazz course in Izola, Slovenia, where she worked with Emilia Martensson, her sister Marina Martensson (from the band Laibach) and Femi Temowo (guitarist for Amy Winehouse)