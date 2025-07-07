Macroom road resurfacing ‘a priority’ promises minister

TRANSPORT Minister Darragh O’Brien TD has given an assurance that funding for road resurfacing on the N22 between Macroom and Ovens will be prioritised.

He was responding to a request from Aindrias Moynihan TD to upgrade the road – which has come in for regular criticism from drivers – after Transport Infrastructure Ireland decided earlier this year not to approve funding for the project.

Deputy Moynihan said: ‘The current state of the road is causing serious safety concerns. Hitting potholes at high speed or even swerving to avoid them is a danger on the road, this road needs to be made safer. I am pleased to receive confirmation from the Minister that this stretch of road will be a priority for future funding.’

In his parliamentary question to the Minister this week, Deputy Moynihan pointed out that over 32,000 vehicles use the N22 daily, stressing the urgent need for safety improvements along the route.

In response, Minister O’Brien acknowledged the issue and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to increasing investment in the protection and renewal of the national road network:

‘I want to make sure this section is not forgotten about,’ wrote Minister O’Brien. ‘I will contact TII in this regard, particularly to see what can be done with the local authority in the interim this year.’

The minister also highlighted ongoing safety improvements at key junctions along the route, including Castlemore and Kilcondy, where preparatory works are progressing.

He said: ‘These junctions are vital for road safety and will be prioritised moving forward.’