LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The post office needs that greyhound money

EDITOR - If the Irish post office network moved to racecourses or greyhound racing tracks, it might be saved.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) has made a submission to the government asking for annual funding of €15 million to ensure that this vital community service remains a feature of the Irish society.

Despite the rush to digital service provision, the analogue nature of the post office is a lifeline for those who like to deal with a person rather a computer screen. A 2024 Red C poll showed strong public support for continued government investment in the post office network.

89% of respondents believing that it is important the government invests in keeping post offices open. In advance of Budget ‘26, the Department of Finance’s inbox will receive the IPU submission alongside sectorial interest organisations and lobby groups seeking financial support. None of these applications for funding are guaranteed, so its fingers n’toes crossed time.

In Budget ‘26, only the Irish horse racing industry and greyhound racing industry can rest assured that their taxpayers’ stipend is as secure as a vault beneath the Swiss Alps. Budget ‘25 allocated €99.1 million for the horse and greyhound racing industries. Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) received €79.28m million while €19.82 million went to Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI).

The 2025 allocations bring to over €1.8 billion (€1,835,171,127) the amount of taxpayers’ money channelled into these two animal abuse centred gambling activities since 2001. The horse and greyhound racing industries receive financial support from the state through the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund, under section 12 of the Horse and Greyhound Racing Act 2001.

These public cash injections provide a fiscal benefit to horse and greyhound racing which is also stretched out to include foxhunting and hare coursing.

At Budget time, this legislation is an ironclad IOU that has be honoured regardless of the health of the public finances or the many appeals for public services funding.

So, the submission funding plea to save the Irish post office network and for it to remain as a social good could soon receive the imprint of ‘return to sender’. For our government to financially support animal abuse, while providers of a vital public service have to adopt an Oliver Twist persona, leads one to think that perhaps our politicians need to lay off the stamp glue.

John Tierney

Campaigns Director

Association of Hunt Saboteurs

Breakdown of councillor’s expenses

EDITOR – As the Social Democrats representative for the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, I wish to clarify my expenses as detailed on the Register of Councillors’ Expenses 2024 published by Cork County Council.

It has been reported that I claimed €25,141 in expenses from my election in June 2024 to December 2024. This claim is not only incorrect but also misleading in a way that is profoundly damaging to my reputation.

To clarify, €14,987.52 of the figure cited is my representational payment (my salary) as a councillor. This allowance, now €31,045 per annum from March 1st, 2025 (previously €28,145), is not an ‘expense’ or a reimbursement, but a taxable salary paid to all elected councillors for their work and responsibilities representing their constituents. In addition to this, councillors receive an annual vouched Local Representation Allowance (LRA) up to €5,160 specifically for costs incurred wholly and exclusively in the performance of their public duties. For the record, my total payments for the year June to December 2024 were €14,987.92 in councillor remuneration (my salary), and I claimed €6,930.31, which included an annual expense allowance, €4,396.45, and a local representation allowance, €2,371.73

This brings my total payments, including salary, to €21,922.28. I am proud of the responsible approach I take with public money. As a newly elected county councillor, with a background in community development, I take my responsibilities seriously. Like many of my colleagues, I balance this role with family and other work commitments to maintain a fair standard of living.

Cllr Ann Bambury,

Social Democrats.

Tomorrow never comes for my internet service

EDITOR – Upon reading Emma Connolly’s article in your paper of 28/06/2025, where she states that, ‘no one cares’, I agree 100% with Emma. I contacted my internet provider on February last stating that I was moving house and needed to move my fibre broadband to my new house which is 50 yards from my existing house. In February, I filled out a moving house form online stating that they provide the service in my new house on 1-6-2025.

Five years ago when I installed fibre broadband in my existing house from the copper line, it took six months and three different technician crew members to bring the service to my door, as there were blockages on the street footpath outside my premises. The technicianss wanted to bore a hole on the wall of my house to connect the fibre broadband. I told them to fish the line through the ducting where the copper line is going. They said it is blocked, and refused to finish the job as I requested. Over the next two hours, with the help of my good friend, we freed the blockage and fished the fibre line through the ducting and into my house underground.

Early April last I was notified that the engineer technician would transfer my broadband service to my new house 50 yards away on May 9th. On the 7th May I received a phone call that the work would be carried out on the 9th. On the morning of the 9th, my internet service was cut off and at 4.30pm the two technicians arrived. They opened the chamber cover on the footpath at my gate, 25 yards from my house and examined the phone/ internet lines in the chamber. They said there was a blockage further down the footpath. Two different crew inspections have been carried out. On the 14th May I received a text that, ‘Your installation is scheduled for 25-06-2025’.

On Wednesday 25th I woke with excitement and looking forward to being reconnected after two months without internet service, only to find out that no technician came to provide the service and no phone call or text from the provider. As I write, I’m promised nothing (Emma was promised the internet engineer is coming tomorrow) What is the song: ‘Tomorrow never comes’.

James Murphy,

Clonakilty.