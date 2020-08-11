Looking for some retail therapy? Look no further than West Cork!

From handmade chocolate to high-end clothing, toys to top tech, West Cork shops have it all.

Are you looking for a gift for someone special? An electronic device that will make your working from home life easier? Or something to help you get active or learn something new? Well look no further as there are retail outlets in West Cork that cover it all.

GIFTS AND SOUVENIRS

You will find craft and gift shops in almost every town in West Cork. With ranges of pottery, interior furnishings, homeware and jewellery, there is something that will suit every occasion, such as birthdays, weddings and engagements.

You will also find items that are designed and created by local artists. If you are visiting or want a gift for someone living away from the area, there are lots of local tokens and trinkets available, perfect as souvenirs.

If you have time to browse, locally-owned jewellery shops and bookstores are a good place to start. Add to that art galleries, second-hand stores and toy shops and you’re sure to have found yourself a nice way to spend an afternoon.

ACCESSORIES FOR ACTIVITIES

You may have taken up a new hobby or are involved with a sports club, or maybe you just want to make a start at getting active, sports shops will have all the gear and accessories you might need before you hit the road, pitch or water.

ELECTRONICS

With us spending more time at home this year, be it through working from home, staying in at weekends or socialising at home, there is no denying the range of electronics that feature in our lives these days.

So, whether you are looking for a new television, laptop or PC, or some electronic accessories that will help you while you are working from home, there is no need to travel far for your electronics as many stores in West Cork stock the latest gadgets and equipment, and they offer great after-sales support and repair services also.

FAB FOOD

Don’t forget about all the local food stores and supermarkets that stock every kind of food and beverage you could want. Many pride themselves with stocking products from local suppliers, while others go further afield to bring an international taste to West Cork.

CREATE A GIFT HAMPER!

One way to support local West Cork retailers would be to create a bespoke gift hamper for a loved one. It could include anything from cosmetics to computer accessories, artisan food to bespoke crafts – the choice is yours! Here are some ideas, and don’t forget a nice box, basket or gift bag!

• A bottle of perfume or aftershave from your local pharmacy

• A frame or candle from your local gift store

• A special dish or set of drinking glasses from your local craft or homeware store

• A set of headphones or a fitness tracker from your local electronics or sports store

• A toy, jigsaw or a painting set from your local toy shop

• A book or a piece of jewellery

• Finish it off with a bunch of flowers, bottle of wine or box of chocolates

This article was originally published in our 'Support West Cork, Shop Local' magazine. Read the magazine in full here.