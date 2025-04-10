Locals stone mad about Baltimore’s restored wall!

A YEAR-long stone wall restoration project in Baltimore has been completed with wonderful results.

Besides being embedded in stunning natural beauty and enjoying a rich biodiversity, Baltimore village also has a strong built heritage.

From the Ringfort to the Castle, from the various boatyards to the Old Railway Station, Baltimore is home to a beautiful variety of old stone walls built by master craftsmen.

With the support of local residents and with the agreement of Cork County Council, Baltimore Tidy Towns, chaired by Judy Naylor, commissioned stonemasons Timmy McCarthy and Brendan Griffin to not only restore the wall but, where it was necessary, to sensitively rebuild the long old stone wall leading down towards the Cove.

The epic project, which took over a year, has now been finished with feedback confirming a quality job.