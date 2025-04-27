Local lotto ticket win a ‘shock to the system’

CORK’S latest millionaire has described his €1m lotto win as a ‘real shock to the system’ as he collected his winnings at the National Lottery HQ in Dublin last week.

The lucky man matched all numbers in the Daily Million draw at the end of March, having bought his ticket in SuperValu in Dunmanway.

‘I’ve been playing my own personal numbers for well over 20 years. There’s been a few small wins here and there but I still can’t believe I hit the jackpot – I had a feeling it would happen someday!’ he said.

He also has a regular routine when it comes to checking his tickets. ‘When I buy my tickets, I hold them until Sunday morning to check alongside my morning cup of tea.’

However, on this particular morning he was in for the surprise of a lifetime.

‘I was really taken aback, it was a real shock to the system.’

When asked about his plans for the windfall, his partner quickly chimed in with a laugh, ‘He can finally take me on honeymoon….after many years of marriage!’

Healy’s SuperValu in Dunmanway, which is run by Andrew and Martina Healy, were also celebrating as this was their second big Lotto win having sold a EuroMillions €1m ticket in 2022.