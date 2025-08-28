This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Meet Mary Bugler our August West Cork Farming Awards winner

25 new gardaí for the county but just how many for West Cork?

Beaches put on Mauve Stinger jellyfish alert

Bandon's South Main Street to fully reopen on Friday

Glengarriff swimmer Amelia (13) raises over €2,000 for Bantry charity

Siblings charged with assault of female ISPCA inspector

Free succession clinic to be held in Dunmanway, covering legal, tax, and practical matters when transferring the farm

Traffic wardens appear to be more active this year, with over 3,000 thousand parking fines handed out already

An Taisce have issued letters to the council on significant derelict properties in Clonakilty, Skibbereen, and Baltimore

IN LIFE

Cystic Fibrosis was a death sentence, but double transplant gave me the gift of life

IN SPORT

We chatted to one of Enya Breen’s coaches from Bantry Bay RFC, as the Skibbereen woman made an impact for Ireland in their Rugby World Cup opener

O’Donovan Rossa got the better of Castlehaven in the first-ever Cork LGFA senior championship meeting between the clubs

We have previews of all three Carbery U21 football finals that will take place this weekend

There are only a few certainties in life, and one of those is that Castlehaven footballers will qualify from the PSFC group stages year after year

