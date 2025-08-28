Kinsale-Antibes twinning should ‘blossom and grow’ in future

A WEST Cork councillor has called for the long standing twinning relationship between Kinsale and Antibes in the South of France to ‘blossom and grow’ over the next 10 years.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District having recently been invited to Antibes to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the twinning between both towns.

She had deputised for the chair of the municipal district during her short visit there.

The formal twinning of both towns took place in Antibes Town Hall on April 28th 1990 and was based on food, mutual hospitality, sporting events and tourism as well as official visits.

‘It’s important that we make a decision on where it’s going and while I was there I was told by the twinning committee in Antibes that they are very keen to strengthen these ties,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

She said the school exchange systems between the schools from both towns has been very successful but that’s all that remains of the practical element of the twinning agreement.

‘We should certainly consider expanding this twinning and the mayor of Antibes, who has been there for 35 years is also keen to strengthen it through sporting clubs.

‘We must keep our European neighbours on side and in fairness the Kinsale Twinning Committee had the vision to start this initiative and we should continue it and even expand it to schools in Bandon.’

Cllr Coughlan said she had a very worthwhile trip to Antibes and said it would be a shame for Kinsale to ‘let it go.’

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) concurred, adding: ‘I do think it’s a shame especially with the connectivity between the schools and it would also be great for Bandon too.’

Padraig Barrett, Municipal District manager for Bandon Kinsale said they would look into it and added: ‘Education is a big thing and that builds a relationship for generations,’ he said.