Linen curtains exude charm

IF you are looking for a practical yet stylish window dressing, then linen curtains have a textured finish that exudes an earthy charm, perfect for those seeking a natural and relaxed aesthetic in their living space.

With their flowing characteristics, they effortlessly promote a sense of calm, enveloping your home in a serene ambiance.

Elevate your décor with these curtains, where simplicity meets sophistication, and create a space that radiates peace and harmony.

Single layer is a light filtering curtain fabric, offering a neutral, light, airy feeling.

Double layer has the same heavy textured Linen fabric with a blackout thermal lining attached to the back.

Tips

If using a curtain pole/rod, your curtain header should be an eyelet top.

If you are using a curtain track /rail, or a curtain pole with rings, your curtain header ought to be a pinch pleat top curtain which can be done in either a single pinch, double or triple pleat.

