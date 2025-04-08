Lightning strikes twice in Dunmanway

SPECULATION is rife around Dunmanway as to who is the town’s latest millionaire, after it was confirmed on Tuesday that Healy’s SuperValu sold the all-important winning quick pick Daily Million top prize ticket worth €1,000,000 for last Saturday’s draw. It’s not the first time that the shop, run by Andrew and Martina Healy, has sold a winning ticket because they also sold a EuroMillions €1m ticket in 2022.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Andrew said they are delighted to have sold the winning ticket, saying it’s a fantastic win for the lucky winner.

‘There is great excitement around the town and everyone is pointing the finger at everyone else, but it’s all good fun too. I can definitely confirm that it’s not me!’ joked Andrew.

‘We are hoping whoever won the million is local. It has been confirmed that they have made contact with The National Lottery in relation to their win.’

He pointed out that two millionaires could have been created in Dunmanway in just three years, which he said is a great result.

‘This is fantastic for the town and puts the feel-good factor around the place. It is the dream for everyone to win the lotto and when it’s someone local actually winning it everyone is delighted for them.’

Whoever it is, the winner is has now become the ninth lottery millionaire of the year.