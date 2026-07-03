KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Mobility aids grant scheme

The Mobility Aids Grant Scheme helps you pay for basic work to address mobility issues you are having at home. For example, if you are having difficulty getting into the bath or shower, the grant could cover the cost of installing an accessible shower.

What work is covered by the grant?

The grant can be used to make basic changes to your home so it is more accessible, like adding grab rails, an accessible shower, ramps, stair-lift or a fixed track hoist. The grant may cover any other minor work that your local authority thinks is necessary, but does not include VAT on the work. You can apply to Revenue for a VAT refund for the appliances that you need.

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How much is the grant?

The maximum grant you can get is €8,000. The grant may cover 100% of the cost of the works.

Do I qualify for the grant?

The scheme is available to people with a household income of less than €37,500 a year. There are some disregards and deductions that can reduce the amount of household income that your local authority takes into account.

How is my income assessed?

Your total household income from the previous tax year is assessed to find out if you qualify and at what level of assistance. Household income includes annual gross income and your spouse or partner’s annual gross income. Some social welfare payments and other income is not taken into account. Speak with your local CIC for more information on the means test.

Does my home qualify for the scheme?

Your home qualifies if it is privately owned, rented from a landlord and you have their permission to make changes, provided by an approved housing body or a communal residence. You must live in the property as your primary home when the work is completed. Your tax affairs and Local Property Tax must also be up-to-date to qualify for the grant.

How do I apply for the grant?

You can download an application form or contact your local authority and ask for one to be posted to you. You can also get one from your local CIC. The form has a section that must be completed and signed by a doctor.

How are applications prioritised?

Your application is prioritised according to how urgent your medical needs are. The local authority prioritises people who are terminally ill or dependent on family or a carer, or would be able to return home if they had the adaptations to their accommodation. You should start the work within six months of your grant approval. If this does not happen, the local authority may allow an extension.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie